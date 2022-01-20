Thousands of families in 17 states are eligible for guaranteed income programs worth up to $1,000 – is yours one of them?

In 17 states, tens of thousands of families are eligible for guaranteed income programs worth up to $1,000 – is yours one of them?

AT LEAST 17 STATES OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA provide up to (dollar)1,000 to over 7,000 families as part of 35 different guaranteed income programs.

The schemes and amounts available differ from state to state, and even within states.

Hundreds of mothers in Washington Heights, Harlem, and Inwood in New York City were able to receive monthly (dollar)1,000 payments through The Bridge Project beginning in July 2021.

Other states include Alaska, California, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Massachusetts.

Minnesota, New Mexico, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington are also included.

The Monarch Foundation launched the Bridge Project, New York City’s first-ever guaranteed income program, in June 2021.

The program was created to assist low-income mothers in New York in meeting their basic needs.

Participants in the program have complete discretion over how they spend their funds.

The Heckman Curve found that investing money in a child’s early years has significant long-term benefits, such as improved academic success and overall health.

The first 50 mothers will be paid (dollar)500 every two weeks for the next three years.

For the most up-to-date information on food stamps, visit our live blog…

Meanwhile, the second group of 50 mothers is receiving a three-year payment of (dollar)1,000 per month.

The Bridge Project intends to assist even more mothers in providing for their children while also covering their basic expenses.

This April, The Bridge Project will welcome 500 more expectant mothers.

East Harlem, the South Bronx, and the Central Bronx are among the areas where the guaranteed income program will expand.

The program is one of 17 that provide (dollar)25 million in guaranteed income to 7,000 families across the country.

Americans who are eligible should apply for universal basic income programs in their city or state.

Accepted participants receive a fixed amount of money for a set period of time through government-run programs.

In many cases, there are no restrictions on how the money is spent.

Its supporters argue that it aids in getting people back on their feet.

Those who oppose UBI programs claim that it makes it difficult for people to find work.

Alaska’s permanent fund was offering residents (dollar)1,114.

Compton, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Marin County, Oakland, Sacramento, and San Francisco each have ten different programs.

They charge anywhere from (dollar)300 to (dollar)1,000 per month.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Like us on Facebook…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.