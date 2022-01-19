Thousands of families will receive automatic food stamps worth $1,504 this week – see if you’ll be eligible.

Thousands of families will receive automatic food stamps worth $1,504 this week – see if you qualify.

Food stamps were first distributed by Georgia Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) on Friday, but there is still time to call and register if you haven’t received your payment.

According to the program’s website, the funds will be used to assist families with children enrolled in Georgia schools with groceries and food.

Through participation in the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Programs, it will provide additional assistance to families of more than 1.1 million children who would otherwise qualify for free or reduced school meals.

The food stamp program, which is similar to the federal EBT program, is part of the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Eligible schoolchildren receive temporary emergency nutrition benefits loaded on EBT cards that can be used to buy food through P-EBT.

It is aimed at children who were denied free or reduced-price school meals due to pandemic closures during the previous school year.

“You may be eligible for a P-EBT payment if your eligible child attended a school that participated in the National School Meals programs and was forced to close or reduce operating hours or attendance for at least five consecutive days during the 2020-2021 school year,” according to the website.

“These households are eligible for benefits on an EBT card to help them buy food for their children due to school closures or reduced attendance or hours caused by the pandemic.”

The P-EBT payment will be preloaded on their existing EBT card for SNAP-eligible (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) children enrolled in childcare and K-12 who are also eligible for the benefit.

P-EBT is now available to all children who would normally receive free or reduced-price lunch at a public or public charter school.

Children under the age of six who have lived in a household receiving SNAP since October 1, 2020, are also eligible.

Some students are automatically eligible for the benefit if they attend a Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) school, according to a spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Human Services.

CEP schools provide free meals to all students, regardless of their family’s financial situation.

The Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Family and Children Services has announced that its issuance schedule has been completed, and childcare benefits have been distributed and processed across the state.

The announcement stated that “Summer P-EBT will continue to be distributed to all eligible student families during the month of January.”

