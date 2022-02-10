Thousands of people are eligible for an increase of (dollar)800 in their monthly Social Security check – here’s how to apply.

Thousands of people are eligible for an extra (dollar)800 per month in Social Security benefits – here’s how to apply.

THOUSANDS of people could benefit from little-known Social Security benefits.

The Social Security Administration estimates that spousal benefits can increase Social Security payments by up to (dollar)800 per month.

If your spouse’s earnings are higher than yours, you may be eligible for retirement benefits based on their earnings record.

This means that as long as you apply, you can receive both your spouse’s and your own benefits.

You must be at least 62 years old or have a child under the age of 16 or a child in your care who receives Social Security disability benefits to be eligible for spousal benefits.

The amount of spousal benefit checks is determined by a variety of factors, including the worker’s lifetime earnings and length of service.

According to the SSA, “the spousal benefit can be as much as half of the worker’s ‘primary insurance amount,’ depending on the spouse’s age at retirement.”

When it comes to claiming benefits, the order in which you do so can impact whether or not you get the maximum amount.

It’s important to keep in mind that you won’t be able to claim spousal benefits until your spouse begins collecting their own Social Security retirement benefits.

To see how early retirement affects your spousal benefit, go to the Social Security Administration’s website and enter your date of birth and the month you want to start receiving benefits. The SSA will calculate the effect as a percentage of the worker’s primary insurance amount.

If you are eligible for a higher retirement benefit based on your own earnings than the spousal benefit, the SSA will pay you the higher retirement benefit rather than the spousal benefit.

Because spousal benefits cannot grow, there is no financial incentive to delay them past full retirement age.

So, if you’re nearing full retirement age and your spouse is already collecting Social Security, you might as well sign up.

You can apply for spousal benefits online, over the phone, or in person at your local Social Security office.

If you’re applying as a divorced spouse, you’ll need to provide any necessary documents, such as a form of identification, W-2 forms, a final divorce decree, and a marriage certificate.

