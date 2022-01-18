Thousands of people in the UK have reported that O2 and Sky Mobile are down, with angry customers venting their frustrations on social media.

Angry British citizens have taken to social media to demand that the networks respond.

“We’re having some issues with Sky Mobile right now,” a Sky spokesperson said.

“The problem is being looked into right now, and it will be fixed as soon as possible.”

“We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused.”

Customers have expressed their dissatisfaction on social media, with many unable to work from home without access to the internet.

“What’s going on with data? No signal, can’t send or receive texts, can’t make calls?” one person wondered.

“How long is the network going to be down for!” a third added.

“I haven’t had any signal or anything for over an hour and am unable to work! Joke! No updates at all?”

“Sky – Your internet is an absolute dogs mess,” a third grumbled.

Sky Mobile uses the O2 network, which is currently experiencing Down Detector issues.

At 7.30 p.m. this evening, the site reported that 334 O2 customers were experiencing signal problems.

“I can’t send or receive text messages, and I can’t receive or make voice calls from my phone,” one O2 customer wrote on social media.

“It appears that there are no problems with the network.”

“What’s the matter?” says the narrator.

“We’re doing some upgrade work to help improve our network,” a network spokesperson said.

“While we work on this, you may experience some difficulties with your calls, texts, and data, but we’re working as quickly as we can to resolve the issue.”