Thousands of people will receive an automatic (dollar)125 payment after filing their taxes; find out if you’re eligible and how to file.

MILLIONS of eligible taxpayers will receive an automatic (dollar)125 payment this year after filing their tax returns.

After filing their 2021 tax returns, residents in Indiana should receive a check via direct deposit or mail.

If reserves, excluding education, total more than 12.5 percent of the available funding pot, state law requires officials to issue a refund to taxpayers.

The state’s reserves are estimated to be around (dollar)4 billion, or about 23% of its general fund.

In 2013, Indiana residents received an automatic tax refund for the first time.

In July, officials announced that the refund would total (dollar)545.3 million.

“Despite a pandemic, Indiana exceeded all expectations and closed the state fiscal year with an unprecedented amount in reserves,” Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said.

“We owe it to the taxpayers to return this money to them rather than to the government.”

Around 910,000 low-income Americans who pay taxes but don’t file returns will be helped by the state.

The tax filing deadline is April 18, so payments can be claimed before April 20, 2022.

The refunds are expected to be finished by May 1, 2022, according to the Department of Revenue.

In the coming days and weeks, households should look for Letter 6475, “Your Third Economic Impact Payment,” according to the IRS.

“These letters can help taxpayers, or their tax professional, prepare their 2021 federal tax return,” the company said in a statement.

The letter specifies the amount of stimulus money you received in 2021, as well as any “plus-up” payments.

The letter is to be sent to 36 million families.

“Letter 6475 only applies to the third round of Economic Impact Payments, which began in March 2021 and ended in December 2021,” according to the IRS.

“The third round of Economic Impact Payments, which included the ‘plus-up’ payments, were advance payments of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit to be claimed on a 2021 tax return.”

You can use the letter to see if you qualify for the Recovery Rebate Credit on your 2021 tax return.

The difference between the amount of the third stimulus check you were eligible for and the amount you received will be applied to this credit.

The IRS began sending letter “6419” (for child tax credit) in December and will continue to do so until the end of the month.

The letter is expected to arrive in an envelope marked “Important Tax Document.”

This letter contains critical information about the number of children who are eligible for tax credits and the total amount of tax credits that will be received in 2021.

