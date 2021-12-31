Thousands of stimulus checks worth up to $1,000 will be mailed TODAY – who will receive one and what should they do with it?

TODAY is the final day for thousands of Americans to receive stimulus checks worth up to $1,000.

Connecticut’s stimulus Back to Work program, which provides eligible residents with one-time (dollar)1,000 stimulus checks, is set to expire on the last day of 2020.

Residents of Connecticut had to jump through some hoops in order to receive the relief funds.

Individuals had to meet specific requirements in order to be eligible, such as when they filed for unemployment and how long they had been unemployed.

They had to certify that they had found work as well.

Eligible residents had to submit an electronic Back to Work CT Program application to receive the payment; no paper applications were accepted.

Joe Biden’s federal CARES ACT funding was used to launch the program in May, with the goal of encouraging low-income residents to return to work.

Governor Ned Lamont said, “This one-time bonus payment will help some of those workers pay for the critical things they need to get back to work, including childcare.”

“This is the newest tool in our arsenal for maximizing our state’s pandemic recovery.”

About 10,000 people are expected to receive the payments, which are funded by the state’s Coronavirus Relief Fund.

If you submitted an application and have not yet received payment, visit the Department of Revenue Services’ website.

On the website, there is also additional information about the program.

According to the website, no new payment applications have been accepted since September because the maximum number of applicants has been reached.

Other states, such as California, are distributing stimulus payments to their residents regardless of whether or not the fourth stimulus check arrives.