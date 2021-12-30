Thousands of stimulus checks worth up to (dollar)1,100 will be distributed over the next 13 days – are you eligible?

Over the next 13 days, tens of thousands of stimulus checks will arrive on the doorsteps of eligible California residents.

Golden State Stimulus II checks worth up to $1,100 each will be mailed out until January 11.

The stimulus checks are intended to help low-income families who are struggling to cope with the ongoing Covid pandemic.

Governor Gavin Newsom of California has approved approximately (dollar)12 billion in Covid relief, with the most recent round of checks totaling approximately (dollar)575 million.

Payments started in October and will last until January 2022, with the final round of aid being mailed out on Monday, December 27.

The checks were sent out by zip code.

Qualifying residents who live in a zip code ending in 928-999 will receive their checks from December 27, 2021 to January 11, 2022.

Those who receive a paper check should expect it to take up to three weeks to arrive after it is sent, according to the tax board.

To qualify, you must have a California Adjusted Gross Income (CA AGI) of (dollar)1 to (dollar)75,000 dollars.

Wages and self-employment income, tips, interest, dividends, rental income, retirement income, and gains on the sale of a property are all included in CA AGI.

You will not receive a payment if Social Security is your only source of income.

Some Social Security recipients may be eligible if they also have the other sources of income listed above.

You must also be a legal resident of California and have filed your 2020 tax returns by October 15, 2021.

By the end of the year, approximately nine million people will have received a state stimulus check.

The last three digits of your ZIP code on your 2020 tax return were used to send payments.

For accuracy and completeness, some payments may require additional processing time.

Allow up to 60 days after your tax return has been processed if it is processed during or after the date of your scheduled ZIP code payment.

The following zip codes have yet to receive checks:

Between September 1, 2021, and October 31, 2021, the majority of direct deposit stimulus payments were made.

Allow up to 45 days after your return has been processed if you filed after September 1, 2021.

According to the California Franchise Tax Board, the stimulus payments will not be offset by debts owed to the Franchise Tax Board or other government agencies.

Orders for child support, spousal support, family support, or criminal restitution to victims are the only exceptions.

