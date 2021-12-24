Three changes to Social Security will take effect in the coming months, including a (dollar)92 payment for retirees and disabled Americans.

SOCIAL SECURITY claimants can expect a number of changes to their benefits, including a payment increase, beginning next month.

Currently, 70 million Americans rely on Social Security benefits, whether they are retired or disabled.

The benefits are received by nearly nine out of ten people aged 65 and up, and they account for roughly one-third of the elderly’s income.

We’ve compiled a list of changes that will take effect on January 1, 2022.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced in October that the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for January will rise by 5.9%.

It means a retired worker’s monthly check will rise by (dollar)92 in 2022, from $1,565 to $1,657.

Meanwhile, the monthly benefits for a typical couple will increase by (dollar)154, from (dollar)2,599 to (dollar)2,753.

Claimants for Social Security benefits are usually notified of their new benefit amount by mail beginning in early December.

When inflation rises, recipients are given a COLA, and prices rose by 5.4 percent in the year ending September.

Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) also benefits from the 5.9% COLA increase.

In fact, the average monthly benefit for disabled workers will increase by (dollar)76, rising from (dollar)1,282 to (dollar)1,358.

SSDI is designed to help people who are disabled and can no longer work in the same capacity as before.

The benefit is intended to replace a portion of the salary of the qualifying employee.

The SSA also confirmed that the maximum amount of earnings subject to Social Security tax will rise in January, in addition to the COLA increase.

This will increase from (dollar)142,800 to (dollar)147,000, as average wages rise.

It means that high-income workers will pay a higher tax rate on a larger portion of their earnings.

Why is the COLA increase bad news for retirees and future claimants?

