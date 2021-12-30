Three crucial deadlines loom tomorrow, ranging from stimulus payments to taxes – act quickly or risk losing thousands of dollars.

Before the stroke of midnight on December 31, 2021, there are a few things you can do to put more money in your pocket.

We’re approaching major deadlines, and if you don’t act before the end of the year, you could lose thousands of dollars.

We’ve sorted out all of the important deadlines so you can see which ones apply to you.

Make sure you take advantage of year-end tax planning so you can save money when you file your taxes in 2022.

Before midnight on New Year’s Eve, there are several things to do, including:

Verify your tax withholdings.

Examine your tax withholdings to ensure that the correct amount of taxes is deducted from your paycheck.

You may owe money when you file if you do not withhold enough taxes.

You will get a larger return if you withhold too much.

To determine if you withheld the correct amount from your pay, the IRS provides a tax estimator.

Donations to charity

Giving to a favorite charity before the end of the year can benefit a good cause while also saving you money on taxes.

Check to see if your favorite charity is eligible for tax deductions.

The IRS created a tool to help people find tax-exempt organizations.

Make the most of your 401(k) plan.

To contribute to your 401k retirement account, you typically have until December 31 or your last paycheck.

You can contribute up to (dollar)19,500 in 2021.

You can contribute an extra (dollar)6,500 if you’re 50 or older, bringing the total to (dollar)26,000.

Plus-up payments will be sent in addition to your 2020 tax refund and previous economic impact payments.

They are usually sent out within two weeks of the completion of your 2020 tax return.

Taxpayers can apply for plus-up payments until December 31, according to the IRS.

You must have earned less in 2020 than in 2019 to be eligible for the plus-up payment.

The IRS will not make plus-up payments after December 31.

The emergency broadband benefit (EBB) program was approved by Congress in December 2020 as part of a Covid stimulus package, but the enrollment window will close on December 31, 2021.

Households who sign up by Friday will keep their current monthly benefit until March 1, 2022.

For eligible households, the EBB program offers a monthly discount of up to (dollar)50 on broadband services.

The EBB program will become the Affordable Connectivity Program on January 1, 2022.

The maximum discount will be reduced from (dollar)50 per month to (dollar)30 per month.

We go over seven different types of bill shocks and how to avoid them.

Moreover,

