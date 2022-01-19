Three options for paying off a maxed-out credit card, according to a financial expert

CREDIT CARDS can provide instant cash for purchases, but paying them off can be a long process.

Due to interest, any balance on a credit card will almost always cost you more than what you initially paid.

The Money Movement offers money advice and has a TikTok video outlining how to pay off a maxed-out credit card.

The TikTok influencer described the three different types of payments that can be made:

If you have multiple credit cards, according to The Money Movement, pay off the one with the highest interest rate first, rather than the one with the highest balance.

The annual percentage rate, or APR, is a term for the interest rate.

This is the cost of borrowing money.

A credit card with a good APR is one that is lower than the current average.

According to the Federal Reserve, the average interest rate on US credit cards in 2021 was 15.91 percent.

Keep in mind that the best interest rates are usually reserved for applicants who have excellent credit.

The interest rate you pay on balances is determined by the type of card you have and your credit score.

Lower interest rates are associated with higher credit scores.

The highest interest rates are on reward cards, but you may be able to avoid them by paying off your balance in full each month.

To figure out how long it will take to pay off your credit cards, go to Bankrate.com and use the credit card calculator.

A credit score is a number that ranges from 300 to 850.

A higher credit score indicates to a lender that you are a low-risk borrower who will pay your bills on time.

A credit score of 700 or higher is considered to be excellent.

Excellent is defined as a score of 800 or higher.

The majority of people have credit scores of 600 to 750.

