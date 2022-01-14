Three questions to think about if you want to make 2022 a better year for your business than the previous one.

Three things to think about if you want to make 2022 a better year for your business than the previous one.

Start 2022 on the right foot by going over last year’s highs and lows.

It’s been a pleasure to contribute to i over the last year, sharing my personal and professional experiences as I launched and scaled my company.

After a particularly trying year for all of us, my resolution for this year has taken on even more significance as we enter 2022.

I intend to set aside more time to pause, reflect, and apply what we learned last year to be smarter and more thoughtful in my future actions.

I prefer to keep things simple, so I make myself a strong cup of coffee, find a quiet spot, and ask myself three questions.

What did you accomplish on your own or as part of a larger team?

After you’ve made your list, look into what you did well to achieve this success and how it felt.

Was it a long-term relationship, refusing to accept no for an answer (one of my personal favorites), or brainstorming with others that resulted in an idea bigger than you could have imagined?

It’s critical to understand what you did to achieve that successful result.

That is your superpower, and understanding it is critical to future success.

Learning from your mistakes is an important part of your personal and professional development.

Where did you get sidetracked on your way to accomplishing certain key objectives?

Understanding why will assist you in making better future plans.

Did you underestimate the time required, fail to account for interdependencies from third parties, or fall down a rabbit hole?

I’ve discovered that preparation is essential, and the adage “fail to prepare, prepare to fail” holds true.

It’s crucial to take note of any recurring themes.

You can incorporate any areas of personal development that require improvement into your 2022 goals once you’ve identified them.

“No man is an island,” wrote Renaissance poet John Donne.

Consider who aided you in meeting your 2021 objectives.

If you didn’t have assistance, consider how much more productive you could have been if you did.

