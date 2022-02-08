Three Taco Bell menu tricks, including the Quesarito, to get more food for less money.

Three Taco Bell menu strategies for getting more food for less money, including the Quesarito.

Fast food meals are becoming more expensive, and portion sizes are shrinking.

If you enjoy Taco Bell, you can save money while still getting your favorite foods by looking beyond the burritos and nachos.

According to the CDC, one-third of Americans eat fast food at least once a day.

Taco Bell has been a Downey, California institution since 1962, when it first opened its doors.

The fast food chain now has over 7,000 locations across the United States.

There are a variety of items available at various price points, but YouTubers known as The Modern Rogue discovered some food hacks to help you save money.

A few years ago, The Modern Rogue showed their 1.35 million YouTube subscribers how to make the Quesarito.

The Quesarito is priced at (dollars)3.79.

They recommended that you order the Beefy Fritos Burrito from the (dollar)1 menu and leave the Fritos off.

For (dollar)0.45, (dollar)0.80, and (dollar)0.70, you can add chipotle sauce, cheddar sauce, and sour cream.

For only (dollar)2.95, you can get the exact same ingredients as the Quesarito.

A (dollar)0.84 savings.

On the Nachos BellGrande, which costs (dollar)4.19, there is a way to save money.

Instead, the Triple Nachos were recommended by the Modern Rogue.

It’s not available at every location right now, but you can get the chips and nacho sauce for (dollar)1.69.

Then, for (dollar)2.19, order one Crunchy Taco Supreme.

When you combine the two, you’ve got yourself the Nachos BellGrande.

You will save (dollar)0.31 by doing so.

Keep in mind that menu items and prices differ depending on where you go.

You get free food when you download the Taco Bell app.

You can get a free Doritos Locos Taco if you sign up for the rewards program.

You earn rewards points every time you order from the app, online, at the kiosk, or in-store by scanning your receipt.

Each qualifying (dollar)1 spent earns you 10 points.

Every 250 points, you’ll receive a new reward.

Exclusive deals, bonus point challenges, and a free birthday gift are all available through the app.

