The Asian markets ended the day on a sour note on Thursday.

The Asian stock markets ended the day on a negative note on Thursday.

The Asian stock markets see low volumes during the annual holiday season.

Because of growing concerns about the coronavirus omicron variant, Asian stock markets closed with mixed results on Thursday.

Trading volume in Asian markets has also decreased as a result of the ongoing holiday season.

The Asia Dow dropped 10.65 points, or 0.28 percent, to 3,762 points, tracking the region’s blue-chip companies.

The Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo closed down 115.17 points, or 0.40 percent, at 28,791.

India’s Sensex index dropped 12.17 points, or 0.02 percent, to 57,794 points, while Singapore’s index dropped 11.38 points, or 0.36 percent, to 3,126 points.

The Hang Seng index, which measures blue-chip stocks on the Hong Kong stock exchange, rose by 25.47 points, or 0.11 percent, to 23,112.

The Shanghai stock exchange increased by 22.19 points, or 0.62 percent, to 3,619 points.