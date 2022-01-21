Thursday’s Asian markets mostly ended on a positive note.

The Asia Dow, which includes the region’s blue-chip companies, is up 1.55 percent, while China’s Shanghai is down 0.09 percent.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Following China’s interest rate cut and Japan’s record high foreign trade figures, Asian stock markets closed mostly higher on Thursday.

For the second month in a row, the People’s Bank of China lowered its key lending rates for corporate and household loans to counteract a slowdown in the economy.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was reduced by ten basis points to 3.7 percent, down from 3.8 percent.

According to preliminary data released by the Finance Ministry on Thursday, Japan saw record high exports and imports in December, driven by stronger demand for cars and higher energy prices.

Exports increased by 17.5 percent to 7.9 trillion yen ((dollar)69 billion, while imports increased by 41.1 percent to 8.5 trillion yen ((dollar)74 billion).

The Asia Dow, which tracks the region’s blue-chip companies, rose 58.5 points, or 1.55 percent, to 3,839 points.

At the close, the Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo was up 305.7 points, or 1.11 percent, to 27.772.

The Hang Seng, the Hong Kong stock exchange’s benchmark index for blue-chip stocks, rose 824.5 points, or 3.42 percent, to 24,952.

The Shanghai stock exchange fell 3.12 points, or 0.09 percent, to 3,555 points, putting it in negative territory.

The benchmark Indian Sensex fell 877.8 points, or 1.46 percent, to 59,220 points, while the Singapore index rose 9.23 points, or 0.28 percent, to 3,293.