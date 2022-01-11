Thursday’s Asian stock market closes mostly in negative territory.

Thursday’s Asian markets are mostly in the red.

As of midday, all major European indices are in negative territory.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

Following the US Federal Reserve’s announcement on Wednesday of an early interest rate hike, global markets, including Asia and Europe, saw negative results on Thursday.

The Asia Dow, which includes the region’s blue-chip companies, fell 67.47 points, or 1.76 percent, to around 3,759 points.

The Nikkei 225 stock exchange in Tokyo fell 844.29 points, or 2.88 percent, to 28,487, while the Shanghai stock exchange fell 9.1 points, or 0.25 percent, to 3,586.

The Sensex index in India fell 633.30 points, or 1.05 percent, to close at 59,589 points.

Meanwhile, the Hang Seng, the Hong Kong stock exchange’s benchmark for blue-chip stocks, rose 165.61 points, or 0.72 percent, to 23,072, while the Singapore index rose 20.86 points, or 0.66 percent, to 3,184.

markets in Europe

As of 0958GMT, the STOXX Europe 600 index, which represents roughly 90% of the market capitalization of the European market in 17 countries, was down 5.81 points, or 1.18 percent, to 488.54 points.

The FTSE 100 index in London fell 57.61 points, or 0.77 percent, to 7,459 points, while the DAX index in Germany fell 199.14 points, or 1.22 percent, to 16,072 points.

The CAC 40 in France dropped 93.71 points, or 1.27 percent, to 7,282 points, while the FTSE MIB in Italy fell 380.39 points, or 1.35 percent, to 27,782 points.

The IBEX 35 index in Spain fell by 97.9 points, or 1.11 percent, to 8,692 points.