Tianjin business matchmaking helps companies raise funds

North China’s Tianjin municipality held an online business matchmaking event on Thursday to support local commercial circulation firms in building connections with financial institutions.

The video conference was held at the Tianjin branch of the Bank of China. There were parallel meeting places in 16 districts of the city attracting a total of more than 450 participants. Vice Mayor Jin Xiangjun attended the event.

It was part of Tianjin’s efforts to implement the decisions and arrangements made by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee to ensure stability on six fronts and security in six key areas.

Tianjin has planned to organize 20 business matchmaking activities in August and September to stabilize businesses and unleash their market potential for sustainable development.

According to the conference organizers, government departments, financial institutions and enterprises should play their due roles well and work closely together to promote high-quality economic development in Tianjin.

To be specific, government departments need to protect market entities, stimulate the drive for innovation and improve the business environment; financial institutions need to introduce innovative products and expand the channels through which enterprises can seek financing; enterprises need to promote entrepreneurship and strive for innovation-driven development.

At the conference, the Tianjin branch of the People’s Bank of China explained related financial policies. Five commercial banks and the Tianjin Credit Guarantee Centre for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises introduced their financial products customized for local commercial circulation firms. The Tianjin Commission of Commerce and the Tianjin Commission of Finance offered support services.

The result of the event was that credit agreements were signed with 18 enterprises, worth 466 million yuan.

In the past month, the Tianjin Commission of Commerce has assisted 60 commercial circulation firms in getting loans totaling 2.4 billion yuan from financial institutions.