TK Maxx sale with huge 90% off on clothing, homeware and accessories

TK Maxx is holding a mega clearance sale with up to 90 per cent off on womenswear, menswear, kids clothing and home.

The huge discounts also include activewear, accessories, shoes, beauty and toys.

With thousands of items reduced, there’s something in the sale for everyone – you can shop the full sale here.

The TK Maxx women’s clearance sale includes everything from jewellery and perfume to clothes and underwear with great bargains throughout.

Similarly – the men’s sale includes clothes, cologne, wallets and belts as well as shoes.

The kids’ sale has discounts across clothing, shoes and toys, including Harry Potter and How to Train your dragon.

Meanwhile, the home sale covers soft furnishings, cookware and dining, hobbies and leisure and home accessories.

To help you decide, we’ve picked some of the biggest and best discounts we could find on the website in each category.

All the discounts are calculated using the recommended retail price.

There’s lots of online stores selling this perfume for less than the recommended retail price, but TK Maxx was still the cheapest we could find.

The next best price we could find was £22.90 on eBay. Apparel Vogue also have the perfume in stock but it’s much more costly at £35.

There’s loads of men’s shirts with massive discounts in the sale, but a87 per cent off this animal print option was one of the cheapest.

We couldn’t find the shirt available elsewhere at any price.

We couldn’t find these exact glasses for sale anywhere else, but a similar set was available on eBay.

It would cost you slightly more though, as the eBay price is £34.95.

This hardback colour book takes you behind the scenes of the wizarding world and is filled with filmmaking secrets, photography and stories from the cast and crew.

TK Maxx had the cheapest price we could find on the book online. The next best deal was £8.99 from Bee’s Emporium.

It’s a great deal too, as the book is still retailing for £30 at WHSmith.

These straighteners are a steal at 63 per cent off the Recommended Retail Price.

The next cheapest option we could find was £89.99 from a seller on eBay.

You can also pick them up full price from the manufacturer at £98.

Lots of the biggest women’s savings on TK Maxx were on glasses frames and this pair is no different.

The next cheapest price we could find online was £60 at SmartBuyGlasses, which is 275 per cent more than at TK Maxx.

There’s hundreds more deals available in the clearance sale. But remember, a bargain is only a bargain if it’s something you needed anyway.

You may have to pay delivery fees too – it’s free for orders over £75, otherwise you pay £3.99 for standard delivery and £6.99 for next-day delivery.

