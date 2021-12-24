To avoid ‘errors and delays,’ the IRS has issued an urgent child tax credit warning – here’s how to protect your’stimulus’ payment RIGHT NOW.

When it comes to tax information about Child Tax Credit and stimulus payments, the IRS has issued a warning on how to avoid “errors and delays.”

People who received advanced Child Tax Credit payments or the third stimulus check should keep all paperwork related to those payments, according to the agency.

In a tweet on Thursday, the IRS warned that “IRS information letters to Advance (hashtag)ChildTaxCredit recipients and recipients of the third round of the Economic Impact Payments contain important details that can help people avoid errors and delays during the upcoming 2022 filing season.”

On December 15, the final round of monthly advanced Child Tax Credit payments was made.

However, qualifying families can expect to receive a portion of the expanded credit in 2022.

Families earning less than a certain income threshold received monthly checks of either (dollar)300 or (dollar)250 per child, depending on their child’s age, from July to December, as part of the expanded tax credit program.

The expanded Child Tax Credit program, on the other hand, reduces the full credit to (dollar)3,600 for children under the age of six and (dollar)3,000 for children aged six to seventeen.

Only half of that credit was paid out in monthly installments as part of the Child Tax Credit.

The remaining funds will be distributed to eligible families when they file their 2021 taxes next year.

The IRS is also still issuing the third round of stimulus checks to certain people, worth (dollar)1,400 each, until the end of the year.

For the most up-to-date information on the child tax credit, visit our live blog…

People who filed their 2020 tax returns late or whose financial circumstances changed in 2020 may receive checks or “plus-up” payments.

The IRS will use the information from people who filed their 2020 tax returns to determine eligibility and payment amounts.

The IRS will examine records from 2019 to determine eligibility and payment amount for households that did not file in 2020.

This includes those who paid in previous rounds using the “non-filer portal.”

The IRS will be able to send money electronically to taxpayers who provide direct deposit or bank account information.

If the IRS is unable to locate a bank account for a household, paper checks or debit cards will be sent.