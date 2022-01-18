To avoid penalties, millions of Americans must pay their taxes to the IRS by TODAY.

To avoid penalties, millions of Americans must pay their taxes to the IRS TODAY.

A CRUCIAL tax deadline has arrived for millions of Americans, and workers must pay their taxes today or face a fine.

The deadline for fourth-quarter estimated tax payments is January 18, and it affects people who earn money from self-employment, small businesses, gig economy work, investments, and other sources.

Taxes are frequently paid in quarterly estimated tax payments by self-employed individuals and investors.

The fiscal year is divided into four payment periods for estimated tax purposes, each with its own payment due date, which is usually in April, June, September, or January.

The deadline for the fourth quarter of 2021 is set for January 18, 2019.

Even if you’re due a refund when you file your income tax return at the end of the year, you may be charged a penalty if you don’t pay enough taxes by the due date of each payment period.

The majority of taxpayers are unaffected by today’s deadline because their employers deduct income taxes from their paychecks.

Those who earn money in other ways, on the other hand, must file quarterly estimated taxes to avoid penalties or a large tax bill when they file their return.

“Everyone has to pay taxes,” certified financial planner Bryan Hasling told CNBC.

“In addition, the IRS prefers that you pay them on a regular basis throughout the year rather than waiting until tax day.”

IRS DirectPay or sending money through your IRS online account are the quickest ways to make a quarterly estimated tax payment.

Failure to make a quarterly tax payment can result in a variety of penalties, depending on how much tax you owe.

After the due date, the IRS usually assesses a penalty of 0.5 percent of the tax owed.

Each month or partial month that the tax is not paid, the penalty will increase.

The maximum penalty for unpaid tax is 25%.

If your adjusted gross income is less than (dollar)150,000, you can avoid penalties by paying 90% of your 2021 taxes or 100% of your 2020 bill.

If your income was similar in 2020 and 2021, look up your tax liability from the previous year on your 2020 return and divide it into four quarterly payments.