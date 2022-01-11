To combat inflation, the Fed is prepared to raise interest rates.

To combat inflation, the Fed is planning to raise interest rates.

The bank’s chairman says the bank will use all available tools to’restore inflation.’

ANKARA (Turkey)

The US Federal Reserve will raise interest rates again if inflation remains high, according to the bank’s chair.

“We will raise interest rates more over time if we see inflation persisting at high levels for longer than expected,” Jerome Powell told the Senate Banking Committee.

“We’ll use our tools to reintroduce inflation,” he said.

Powell went on to say that a long expansion is required in order to achieve the Fed’s goal of a very strong labor market with high participation.

“To have a long expansion, we’ll need price stability.”

As a result, high inflation poses a serious threat to achieving maximum employment,” he explained.