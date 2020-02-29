Tobacco prices: “These increases hit the purchasing power of smokers”

With the new rise in the price of tobacco, the president of Philip Morris France Jeanne Pollès proposes to place advertisements for vaping, less harmful, on cigarette packages.

On March 1, tobacco tax increases for the tenth time since the start of the five-year term. Is it justified?

JEANNE POLLÈS. These increases are made for good public health reasons. But one can wonder if they have a real impact. In my opinion, they are too strong and too recurrent. Suddenly, they hit the purchasing power of these smokers who will continue to smoke at all costs. The proof: there are still 11.5 million smokers in France.

However, in the past three years, their number has started to decline…

That is true. It represents a lot of people and that’s great. But it is also linked to alternatives such as vaping or heated tobacco which take over. We have invested 6.5 billion euros in research and development for ten years on these new products because we are very aware that cigarettes are a dangerous product.

But isn’t the best solution simply to make them quit smoking?

The government is telling these people to quit smoking. He is right. But how do we help those who fail? Our speech is very clear: there are no zero risk products. And don’t use alternative products if you don’t need nicotine as it is addictive. But vaping or heated tobacco can be solutions to quitting smoking.

We still lack perspective on the harmfulness of these new products…

I understand the argument of the precautionary principle. But more and more independent scientific studies are taking a stand in favor of these less harmful products.

Scientific truths could be called into question years later, for example in the case of contraceptive pills.

The only difference is that we are talking to smokers there. However, we already know that smoking kills.

Concretely what do you ask?