Tobacco: “The price of cigarettes is rising much faster than my salary!”

It is time for break. Samir pulls on his cigarette to forget the morning and freezing wind. This 45-year-old trader found a few friends in front of Le Balto, a tobacco bar in the center of Creil (Oise). In front of the market in this popular city, we talk about the coronavirus, we exchange banalities with the regulars. And we take the opportunity to fill up on cigarettes before the new price increase planned for this Sunday. “My package of Marlboro will go from 9.30 euros to 10 euros, laments Samir, who smokes one a day. In the years 1980-1990, I remember that it was worth 10 francs… We are very far from it. “

So, to absorb the successive tax increases, Samir “tightens his belt”, as he says. With 1,800 euros of net salary, he recognizes that the 300 euros of monthly tobacco represents a real budget for his family. “We are reducing outings and shopping at Aldi or Lidl rather than Auchan and Cora. It’s also good, you know, but there are cheaper products, he justifies himself. And then I try to make the package last a little more than a day. Before, I smoked two a day. But financially, this is no longer possible. “

“10 euros a pack of Marlboro, it will hurt”

Successive increases have prompted many Balto customers to quit smoking. Same as 421, near the station. “With each increase, we can see that we are losing customers,” says Kejing, the owner of the bar-tabac. Some stop smoking, others find merchandise that has fallen from the truck. For us, between the drop in sales volumes and the rise in prices, there is a balance. But it is clear that the Marlboro package at 10 euros, which represents between 30 and 40% of our sales, it will hurt. “

The remark makes Barhoumi smile. A smoker of Marlboro for ages, he does not intend to stop enjoying his daily package. However, he admits, its consumption has been reduced in recent years, for economic reasons. On leaving the tobacco shop, this 63-year-old former industrial mechanic does the accounts. Between his rent and his expenses (around 350 euros), his food budget (300 euros) and that reserved for his cigarettes (300 euros), his retirement pension of less than 1,000 euros quickly evaporates.

“Smoking is my pleasure,” says Bahroumi. LP / Guillaume Georges

At the end of the month, there is not much left to imagine going to see his family in Tunisia. From there to push him to quit smoking? “No, smoking is my pleasure,” he says, drawing a taff. Raising taxes will not change that. When the government says it is raising prices to lower cancer, it annoys me. Everyone gets it, not just the smokers! “

So, to compensate for the inevitable inflation of prices, and put a little butter in the spinach, Barhoumi has found the solution: he has just relaunched temporary agencies “to do missions here and there”. No question for him, in any case, to buy packages at 5 euros, sold under the coat throughout the sector. “It’s shit, we don’t know what they’re putting in there, but nothing good!” “, He ignites.

500 euros per month gone up in smoke

Philippe has found a solution: homemade! Several times a year, this sales assistant in a bank branch on rue de la Gare makes a trip to Belgium to buy tobacco, which he then rolls up at home. “On a cartridge, this represents 50% savings,” he says. It is not negligible. “

Bayram does not have time for these border trips. At 23, the young man tried to “drop the cigarette” or switch to vaping – cheaper – but nothing was conclusive. “The temptation is too great. When I see colleagues smoking, I crack, laments the fiber technician. Before, I worked in construction, I had less time to grill one. I have clearly increased my consumption for two years. “

