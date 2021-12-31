Today is the last day of the child tax credit boost – here are two things that could happen next year.

THE EXPANDED CHILD TAX CREDIT, which has aided tens of millions of American families, is set to expire today, and some are unsure what will happen next.

Americans began receiving monthly installments of the child tax credit payments in July, which were temporarily increased from (dollar)2,000 to (dollar)3,600 per child under the American Rescue Act.

On December 15, eligible American families received the last monthly expanded payment.

The remaining half of the payments can be claimed on your 2022 tax return, and American families received up to (dollar)1,800 for each child in total.

Couples must earn less than (dollar)150,000, and single parents filing as heads of households must earn less than (dollar)112,500 to qualify for the full payments.

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP), a federal and state research firm, the expanded payments are expected to reduce child poverty by more than 40%.

However, if Congress does not act soon to extend the payments, the progress made in reducing child poverty could be reversed.

In this article, we explain what might happen to child tax credit payments in 2022.

If Washington does nothing, child tax credit payments will continue, but at a reduced rate.

That means eligible families could receive up to $2,000 in payments.

However, reverting to the (dollar)2,000 child tax credit payments will have a significant impact.

According to the CBPP, nearly 10 million children would be pushed back into poverty or further into it.

If you made (dollar)200,000 or less in 2020, or (dollar)400,000 for married couples, you were eligible for the full child tax credit payment.

It’s unclear whether this will happen, but a bill extending the (dollar)3,600 child tax credit payments could still pass the Democratic-controlled House and Senate.

Joe Biden has previously advocated for the child tax credit to be extended at least until 2025.

He is, however, having difficulty getting everyone in his party to agree on a package that would be included in his now-reduced spending bill, which is less than (dollar)2 trillion.

Senator Joe Manchin, a corporate Democrat, recently stated on Fox News Sunday that he would be unable to vote in favor of the bill.

Mr Machin has previously demanded that families receiving child tax credits be required to work.

And that’s not all: according to reports, Mr. Manchin wanted the child tax credits to be sent to…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.