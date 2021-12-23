Today’s cryptocurrency price LIVE: Shiba Inu coin and Bitcoin are up, a banking firm launches NFT, and the best crypto wallets are revealed.

On Wednesday, the SHIBA Inu coin rose even higher after a banking giant announced the creation of a new multi-coin wallet that can store NFTs.

According to Coinbase price charts, Shiba Inu’s value was (dollar)0.00003520 on Wednesday, up 6.73 percent in 24 hours.

Bitcoin was trading at (dollar)48,448.89, up 113.31 percent since the beginning of the year.

Also on Wednesday, Kookmin Bank (KB), a South Korean banking behemoth, announced the development of a new multi-coin wallet capable of storing NFTs and other tokens.

According to Crypto News, it is based on the Klaytn blockchain protocol, which was created by Kakao, a Korean web giant and chat app operator.

This year, crypto currency and wallets are a popular choice for holiday gifts, according to CNET, which has compiled a list of the best options for each investor level.

On Friday, the crypto market tumbled for some of the most popular coins, with Forbes estimating a loss of nearly (dollar)1 trillion since November’s peak.

Bitcoin, Shiba Inu, and Ethereum were among the big coins that had recovered on Tuesday morning.

What is the definition of fiat currency?

If you’ve ever heard the term “fiat” in the cryptocurrency world, know that it has nothing to do with the automobile manufacturer.

The term “fiat” refers to government-issued money.

Because cryptocurrency, or virtual money like Bitcoin, is not backed by governments or adheres to the same standards as fiat money, investors are concerned about its volatility.

What exactly is a ‘fan token’ in the cryptocurrency world?

Fan tokens are a type of cryptocurrency that is rapidly gaining popularity in the football world.

According to BBC News, they have been launched or are being considered by 24 football clubs from across the five major European leagues.

Some include tangible benefits for the buyer, such as a say in which slogans appear on a trophy or which song should be played during a team’s entrance.

Critics argue that the benefits are minor, and that the value of fan tokens fluctuates based on supply and demand.

Arsenal, Barcelona, Juventus, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Paris Saint-Germain have all joined in the craze.

Two football club advertisements in the United Kingdom have been banned by a UK regulator.

Arsenal Football Club’s two “fan token” promotions have been banned by the Advertising Standards Authority, the UK’s advertising regulator.

According to The Guardian, the ASA accused the club of “taking advantage of consumers’ inexperience or credulity, trivializing investment in crypto assets, misleading consumers over the risk of investment, and failing to make it clear the ‘token’ was a crypto asset.”

Arsenal told the news organization that it would seek an independent review of the decision in order to “gain greater clarity…

