Tomorrow is a crucial tax deadline for 2021 payments – act now or face a surprise bill and penalties.

Tomorrow is a crucial tax deadline for 2021 payments – act now to avoid a surprise bill and penalties.

People who are paying an estimated tax payment for the fourth quarter of 2021 have until January 18 to do so.

How do you know if you need to submit an estimated tax payment?

The majority of people are required to pay income taxes as they earn money.

This means that taxpayers must pay the majority of their taxes throughout the year.

This can be done by withholding taxes from paychecks or making quarterly estimated tax payments to the IRS throughout the year.

Taxes are frequently paid in quarterly estimated tax payments by self-employed people and investors.

The fiscal year is divided into four payment periods for estimated tax purposes, each with its own payment due date.

Even if you’re due a refund when you file your income tax return at the end of the year, if you don’t pay enough taxes by the due date of each payment period, you may be charged a penalty.

The penalties you could face if you miss a quarterly tax payment depend on how much money you make and how late you are.

Following the due date, the IRS typically assesses a penalty of 0.5 percent of the tax owed.

The percentage will increase for each partial or full month that you do not pay the tax on time.

The maximum penalty is 25% of the taxes owed.

IRS Direct Pay is the quickest and most convenient way to make an estimated tax payment.

You can even make an advance payment for the January deadline by using IRS Direct Pay.

Debit card, credit card, or digital wallet are other options for paying your taxes.

Don’t worry if you don’t have enough money to pay your estimated tax payment.

You can apply for a payment plan with the Internal Revenue Service.

