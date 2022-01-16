TOMORROW is the last day to apply for Universal Basic Income (USD)660 guaranteed payments – see if you qualify.

TOMORROW is the deadline to apply for Universal Basic Income (USD)660 guaranteed payments – see if you qualify.

The deadline to claim a (dollar)660 monthly payment is approaching, with applications closing in the next few hours.

In Shreveport, Louisiana, eligible families have until Monday to apply for the city’s new universal basic income program.

For a period of 12 months, 110 eligible families will receive monthly payments totaling (dollar)660.

Residents must be a single parent with a gross income of 120 percent or less of the federal poverty level to be eligible for the payments.

According to Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, about a quarter of the city’s residents are poor.

A single parent, according to the city, is an unmarried mother, father, stepparent, grandparent, caregiver, or legal guardian with a school-aged child who does not live with a partner.

The child must be at least three years old and under the age of twenty in August 2021.

Single parents who meet the criteria can apply using the online form, which is now available.

It will, however, only be open until January 17th, so hurry.

Within three weeks after the application deadline, the city will notify those who have been chosen.

The city will run two lotteries as part of the selection process.

A “treatment intervention group” or a “control group” will be assigned to selected participants.

The guaranteed income will be paid to the intervention group.

The control group will not be paid, but will be invited to participate in future research projects.

Shreveport is the latest city to implement a universal basic income program, which provides recurring payments to those in need.

At least 12 other cities and states are providing universal basic income payments of up to (dollar)12,000 to residents.

