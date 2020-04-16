TomTom ADR Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q1

Investing.com – TomTom NV ADR (OTC: ) reported on Thursday first quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

TomTom ADR announced earnings per share of $-0.48 on revenue of $131.2M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $-0.08 on revenue of $156.97M. That with comparison to EPS of $-0.01 on revenue of $192.14M in the same period a year before. TomTom ADR had reported EPS of $-0.04 on revenue of $171.88M in the previous quarter. Analysts are expecting EPS of $-0.06 and revenue of $193.92M in the upcoming quarter.

TomTom ADR shares are down 18.6% from the beginning of the year , still down 44.00% from its 52 week high of $7.50 set on June 5, 2019. They are under-performing the which is down 0% year to date.

TomTom ADR’s report follows an earnings missed by Tencent ADR on March 18, who reported EPS of $0.32 on revenue of $14.92B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.34 on revenue of $14.9B.

Industrial Commercial Bank of China had matched expectations on March 27 with first quarter EPS of $0.48 on revenue of $26.96B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.48 on revenue of $27.9B.

