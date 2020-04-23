Too good to be true? Startup shows E-SUV with 1500 PS, 8 seats and 1100 km range> Teslamag.de

It could be the electric car that many interested parties would like to see, but for which Tesla has so far had no time: The newly founded company Triton EV from the US state of New Jersey has presented a vehicle that is both highly practical in terms of transporting people and practical – very similar to Tesla – promises some fun: an electric van with eight seats, 1500 hp thanks to motors on each wheel and a range of a good 1100 kilometers. Similar to Tesla, pre-orders are already possible on the web. But unlike the Musk company, the electric car, which is also called Model H, will never be seen in the real world.

Pre-order like Tesla

After the information from Triton about his electric van with Tesla naming was adopted largely unquestioned in the first reports, a closer look at it arouses skepticism. It is obvious that the Model H has so far only existed in the form of computer images and spectacular data – Triton has already opened the pre-orders in various exterior and interior colors. However, there is no price on the website, just as there is no planned production or delivery date.

The company behind the Model H, in turn, has just been founded. It is a subsidiary of Triton Solar, which, according to its own information, produces highly efficient battery storage for photovoltaic systems and printed solar cells. The CEO of the parent company is quoted in a press release: The project with the electric van (he speaks of an SUV) has been running for 18 months, and several international partnerships have been concluded in the past 12 months.

More range than Tesla Cybertruck

Basically, as Tesla has shown, even for start-ups it is possible to develop, build and market difficult products such as electric cars. In Germany, the start-up Sono Motors, which also started with little more than an electric car concept, persisted in attracting paying pre-orders. But whether Triton EV is capable or really intends to build its fast-moving e-van with the huge range can at least be doubted.

Because at least the range specification in combination with the data on the battery is simply unrealistic, as the blog Electrek calculated. The Triton material speaks of a battery with 200 kilowatt hours. That is about twice as much as in the currently largest Teslas Model S and Model X and approximately at the expected level of Cybertruck and Roadster, so not impossible. But Triton specifies a range of 700 miles for the Model H, while Tesla only mentions a good 500 miles for the top cyber truck.

More efficient than Tesla Model X?

And to travel 700 miles (a good 1,100 kilometers) with the Model H and 200 kilowatt hours without charging, Triton would have to consume only 285 watt hours per mile. The smaller and smoother Tesla Model X, on the other hand, consumes at least 350 watt hours, which makes the Triton claim hopelessly unrealistic. In addition, the published computer images were suspiciously similar to the Chevrolet Suburban – and even the dimensions given were identical to it.