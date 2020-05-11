Top Analyst sees the value of these 3 airline stocks differently than Warren Buffett

May 2ndAt the Berkshire Hathaway Annual General Meeting (also known as Woodstock for Capitalists), Warren Buffett made a dramatic announcement that Berkshire had unloaded all of its positions from airline stocks. It was a $ 4 billion fire sale by leading domestic players – United Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Airlines and Southwest Airlines.

As you know, Mr. Buffett is not known for making hasty or quick decisions about his holdings. It is common knowledge that his preferred hold time is forever. In Buffett’s eyes, this turnaround resulted in the belief that the world had changed rapidly for airlines where the demand for air travel has largely declined given the coronavirus pandemic.

Betting against Warren Buffett on an investment has historically been a very bad decision – despite a difficult five-year period, Berkshire Hathaway’s average annual return of 20.3% since 1965 has surpassed the 10% of the stock market over that period. So why consider a bullish bet on the airlines?

Global investment firm Deutsche Bank sees value in the airlines that Buffett recently avoided. Lead analyst Michael Linenberg said: “We believe that [airline] Stocks have likely seen their lows based on where they traded after September 11th. As we have indicated in previous reports, valuations have become detached from any reasonable framework, especially since 2020 has been a “lost” year for the industry. We are therefore now concentrating on the next year in which we expect the industry to recover significantly. “

To this end, the 5-star analyst names three stocks that are particularly well positioned to weather the storm. We checked the key analyst information for these names in the TipRanks database to get the rest of the street shot.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL)

United Airlines, based in Chicago, is the most affected of the four largest domestic airlines. The stock price has dropped from over $ 95 to $ 25.42. This is an increase of more than 73% from the highs and has reduced market capitalization to $ 7.4 billion. Operating conditions are difficult right now, but both Deutsche Bank and United believe that they will no doubt improve in the future.

Michael Linenberg of Deutsche Bank has spent most of his most recent report on United describing the measures management has taken to close the hatches and support liquidity if travelers take a very careful route to: Fly return. To point out the difficult short-term conditions, but the recovery potential in the industry, the top analyst remarked: “At present, management sees no signs of a significant recovery in short-term demand. Management believes, however, that there will be pent-up, long-term demand, as evidenced by the increased search for websites for spring vacation travel in 2021 compared to last year. “

Linenberg found that United has a total of nearly $ 10 billion in liquidity to weather the storm many months before the trip returns.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “As a result, Linenberg repeated a buy recommendation for United Airlines shares with a target price of $ 54, which would be more than doubling the stock price from the current level.Linenberg predicts a loss this year, but will recover black next year and earnings per share of $ 2 by 2022 The outlook could be back at $ 6.50 per share. Note that this may take a few years, but given the potential uptrend, annual returns could be breathtaking. (To see Linenberg’s track record, Click here) “data-reactid =” 21 “> As a result, Linenberg repeated a buy recommendation for United Airlines shares and a target price of USD 54, which would correspond to more than doubling the share price compared to the current level. Linenberg predicts a profit loss this year however, earnings prospects are back at $ 6.50 per share. Note that this could take a few years, but given the potential uptrend, annual returns could be breathtaking. (To see Linenberg’s track record, Click here)

TipRanks ‘analyst universe has a consensus price target of $ 55.60 or slightly above the Germans’ target. Five of the 12 analysts for United have a buy rating, indicating that the stock could at least double compared to the current level. (See United Airlines stock research on TipRanks)

