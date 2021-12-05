Top Christmas budgeting tips

Top tips for sticking to your Christmas spending budget
Look for bargains on Facebook Marketplace or in local charity shops, and stick to a gift and food budget.
It’s no surprise that our spending increases around the holidays; according to Bank of England data, the average household spends an extra £740 in December.
Households may be even worse off this year, as UK inflation has risen to a 10-year high of 4.2 percent, owing to higher energy prices and product shortages due to supply chain problems.
Sticking to a budget this Christmas could be beneficial, especially since household bills are expected to rise again next year. I’ve put together some top tips on how to plan for a more frugal holiday season.
Setting a budget and sticking to it is the easiest way to ensure you don’t overspend during the holiday season.
You could, for example, spend up to £30 per person on gifts.
According to Paul Stringer, a director at lender Norton Finance, you should not spend more than 15% of your monthly income.
“This way, you can still give yourself some flexibility for the holiday season without limiting your spending in other areas.”
Treat yourself as if you were a company.
Make changes to reduce non-essential spending if you think you’ll go over budget,” he advises.
Use an app like Money Dashboard to keep track of your online spending.
You can see all of your current accounts, credit cards, and savings accounts in one place with this app.
Alternatively, many banks allow you to create “savings pots” where you can put money aside for a specific occasion.
You could do a gift exchange or a “secret Santa” to cut down on the amount of money you spend on gifts.
This is where you get together with friends or family and agree to each buy for one person, with names drawn from a hat.
“I struggled for years with keeping a tight budget at Christmas, and I felt like Christmas was a stressful time of year,” says Mary Elizabeth, founder of personal finance website MeMoreMoney.
“Last year, my family decided to participate in a gift exchange.
We chose each other out of a hat and spent £50 rather than spending £30-£40 on each family member, which would have cost me £200.
It resulted in.
‘I buy stuff throughout the year’
Vicky Saynor, 45, from Hertfordshire
Budgeting is a big part of Vicky’s daily life. She has three freezers at home that are packed with meat, vegetables and batch-cooked meals. She has already bought the family’s Christmas dinner, which is sitting in the freezer.
“Our butcher did a 30 per cent off sale in November, so I bought pork and beef for our Christmas dinner, as well as pigs in blankets and stuffing. My husband Chris and I have four children so we’re very careful about what we spend.”
Vicky, who owns luxury self-catering accommodation business Bethnal & Bec, also buys Christmas presents throughout the year.
The children’s ages range from nine to 16 and Vicky says they have hobbies and interests that make it easy to buy presents in advance.
“Two of the children love Lego, and Tesco was selling Lego at a 25 per cent discount in November, so I snapped up some kits then. Our youngest loves Harry Potter, and I was able to pick up a cape in the January sales. The cape was reduced from £45 to £10, so I saved a lot of money. We don’t have a set budget for each child, but try to keep costs to £50-£100 per child.”
Vicky and Chris, 45, prefer to spend money on experiences for the children and they always do a family activity the weekend before Christmas. This could be a trip to the theatre or a day out.
“When I met Chris in 2013 and we brought our family together, I went from a mother of one to having four and I found Christmas a lot more tiring, expensive and stressful. It’s why I prep so much. I even try to get most of the wrapping done by October! I currently have all the Christmas meat in the freezer and I may chop and prep the vegetables to freeze so I only have to put everything in the oven on the day.”