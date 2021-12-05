Top Christmas budgeting tips

Top tips for sticking to your Christmas spending budget

Look for bargains on Facebook Marketplace or in local charity shops, and stick to a gift and food budget.

It’s no surprise that our spending increases around the holidays; according to Bank of England data, the average household spends an extra £740 in December.

Households may be even worse off this year, as UK inflation has risen to a 10-year high of 4.2 percent, owing to higher energy prices and product shortages due to supply chain problems.

Sticking to a budget this Christmas could be beneficial, especially since household bills are expected to rise again next year. I’ve put together some top tips on how to plan for a more frugal holiday season.

Setting a budget and sticking to it is the easiest way to ensure you don’t overspend during the holiday season.

You could, for example, spend up to £30 per person on gifts.

According to Paul Stringer, a director at lender Norton Finance, you should not spend more than 15% of your monthly income.

“This way, you can still give yourself some flexibility for the holiday season without limiting your spending in other areas.”

Treat yourself as if you were a company.

Make changes to reduce non-essential spending if you think you’ll go over budget,” he advises.

Use an app like Money Dashboard to keep track of your online spending.

You can see all of your current accounts, credit cards, and savings accounts in one place with this app.

Alternatively, many banks allow you to create “savings pots” where you can put money aside for a specific occasion.

You could do a gift exchange or a “secret Santa” to cut down on the amount of money you spend on gifts.

This is where you get together with friends or family and agree to each buy for one person, with names drawn from a hat.

“I struggled for years with keeping a tight budget at Christmas, and I felt like Christmas was a stressful time of year,” says Mary Elizabeth, founder of personal finance website MeMoreMoney.

“Last year, my family decided to participate in a gift exchange.

We chose each other out of a hat and spent £50 rather than spending £30-£40 on each family member, which would have cost me £200.

It resulted in.

