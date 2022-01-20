Top three ways to save up to $300 when filing taxes with the IRS in 2021 – including how to file for free

The top three ways to save up to $300 when filing your 2021 taxes with the IRS – including how to file for free.

As tax season approaches, the question of how to file your taxes in the most cost-effective manner always comes up.

For the 2018-2019 tax season, the average cost of hiring a professional to prepare a federal Form 1040 income tax return was almost (dollar)200.

The higher the cost, the more complicated your tax situation is or the more forms you need to file.

Self-filing your taxes is a simple way to save money this year, and you have a few options.

Many Americans hire tax professionals to prepare their taxes, but many others do it themselves in order to recoup the professional-preparation fee.

There are a number of online tax preparation services that provide a step-by-step guide on how to prepare taxes and can help customers avoid fees.

The cost-effectiveness of tax preparation is an obvious benefit.

The majority of online tax preparation services will file your federal tax return for you for free.

If you have business investments or need to file a state return, you may be charged fees.

It’s also faster to file your taxes online than through a tax preparer.

If you choose to e-file and have your refund directly deposited into your account, you’ll get your refund eight out of ten times faster.

Tax professionals, on the other hand, can spot errors that you might miss if you do it yourself.

In addition, depending on your financial situation, preparers can provide year-round advice.

Even the simplest tax return can cost hundreds of dollars if done by a professional, which is why you should weigh your options.