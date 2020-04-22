Top U.S. oil ETF plans to diversify investment in later-dated oil contracts

(Reuters) – The United States Oil Fund (NYSE:USO) LP, the largest oil-focused exchange traded product (ETP) in the country, may begin investing in oil futures contracts expiring in several months, rather than just the front-month and second-month contract, the ETP said in a filing https:// on Wednesday.
USO said it may invest about 20% of its portfolio in crude oil futures contracts on the NYMEX and ICE (NYSE:ICE) platforms for June, about 50% in July, 20% in August and 10% in September contracts.