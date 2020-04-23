Torchmark Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q1

Investing.com – Torchmark (NYSE: ) reported on Wednesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Torchmark announced earnings per share of $1.73 on revenue of $1.13B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.72 on revenue of $1.16B. That with comparison to EPS of $1.64 on revenue of $1.12B in the same period a year before. Torchmark had reported EPS of $1.7 on revenue of $1.14B in the previous quarter. Analysts are expecting EPS of $1.73 and revenue of $1.17B in the upcoming quarter.

Torchmark shares are down 30% from the beginning of the year , still down 34.29% from its 52 week high of $111.43 set on February 20. They are under-performing the which is down 13.73% year to date.

Torchmark’s report follows an earnings missed by JPMorgan on April 14, who reported EPS of $0.78 on revenue of $29.07B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.87 on revenue of $29.54B.

UnitedHealth had beat expectations on April 15 with first quarter EPS of $3.72 on revenue of $64.42B, compared to forecast for EPS of $3.63 on revenue of $64.16B.

Torchmark follows other major Financial sector earnings this month