Total of 730,000 people lost their jobs in the UK during coronavirus lockdown, new figures show

A total of 730,000 UK workers have been removed from the payrolls of British companies since March when the coronavirus lockdown began.

New figures from the Office for National Statistics show employment rates have continued to decline in the last month, as another 114,000 jobs fell off payrolls across the country.

Yet the official unemployment rate is not rising. To be counted among the unemployed, workers need to be actively looking for a new job, which many have decided not to do yet, the ONS said.

ONS deputy national statistician for economic statistics Jonathan Athow said: “The labour market continues recent trends, with a fall in employment and significantly reduced hours of work as many people are furloughed.

“Figures from our main survey show there has been a rise in people without a job and not looking for one, though wanting to work. In addition, there are still a large number of people who say they are working no hours and getting zero pay.

“The falls in employment are greatest among the youngest and oldest workers, along with those in lower-skilled jobs.

“Vacancies numbers began to recover in July, especially in small businesses and sectors such as hospitality, but demand for workers remains depressed.”

And things could be about to get worse.

Between May and June employment dropped by the largest amount in a quarter since 2009.

The over-65s, the self-employed and part-time workers were especially badly hit.

Meanwhile, the number of hours worked by British employees has dropped to record lows.

The ONS said that around 7.5 million people were estimated to be temporarily away from work in June this year, most of them on the Government’s furlough scheme.

Around three million of these had been away for three months or more.

And around 300,000 people in the UK were away from work because of the pandemic but getting no pay last month, the statisticians revealed.

Jack Kennedy, UK economist at the global job site Indeed, said: “Today’s figures offer an official snapshot of the labour market before the Job Retention Scheme started to be reined in at the end of July.

“As that lifeline slowly comes to an end – and as unemployment is predicted to rise – there will be a scramble for available jobs during an inevitable rocky period for the economy.”

He added: “The problem for jobseekers is that the labour market has been turned upside down. Not only are there far fewer jobs today than there were last year or even in early 2020, the mix of available roles has shifted too, which means some of the jobs people search for simply are no longer there.

“We have already seen jobseekers react to fewer job postings by searching more outside their occupation and with pockets of growth in sectors like food preparation & service, construction and cleaning & sanitation there is hope for those who make the most of their transferable skills to get ahead of the inevitable competition.”

Jeremy Thomson Cook, chief economist at currency firms Equals, added: “The latest UK unemployment release confirms two things; the true level of those out of work has been very effectively lowered by the government’s furlough scheme but, more importantly when thinking about a recovery, the level of employment has continued to fall as those who have lost their jobs through the pandemic have not yet found their next role.

“The number of hours worked in the UK– the best metric for work completed through the furlough period – also continued to fall to record lows.

“Unfortunately, the end of the furlough scheme will present a cliff-edge, statistically and economically, for those currently relying on government support to make up their wages. Longer-term government stimulus to create jobs is needed to ensure the gap between the end of the furlough scheme and a rise in employment is not larger than it needs to be.”