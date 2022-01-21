TotalEnergies is leaving Myanmar.

The decision is based on the deterioration of human rights since the February 2021 coup.

TotalEnergies, a French energy company, announced on Friday that it would cease operations in Myanmar due to the country’s deteriorating human rights situation, making it the latest multinational corporation to leave the country since a coup last year.

TotalEnergies will not receive any financial compensation as a result of the company’s decision to exit the country as both an operator and a shareholder.

To protect its employees from the risk of criminal prosecution or forced labor, the French energy company said it gradually halted all ongoing projects, with the exception of gas production from the Yadana field, which is critical for supplying electricity to the local Burmese and Thai population.

Many stakeholders have asked the company to stop revenues from the Yadana field production from going to the Burmese state through the state-owned company MOGE, according to the company.

“In fact, this is materially impossible for TotalEnergies because the majority of payments for the sale of gas are made directly by the (state-owned) Thai company PTT, the buyer of the exported gas,” it said.

It went on to say that the company had exhausted all other options, including requesting that the French authorities consider imposing targeted sanctions that would lock all of the various partners’ financial flows into escrow accounts without shutting down gas production.

However, the company claims it hasn’t found a way to do so.

Since the February 2021 coup, the situation in Myanmar has deteriorated in terms of human rights and the rule of law, prompting TotalEnergies to reassess the situation, “which no longer allows TotalEnergies to make a sufficiently positive contribution in the country,” according to the company.

The withdrawal will take effect at the end of the six-month contract period.

In February of last year, the Myanmar military, also known as the Tatmadaw, staged a coup and imprisoned prominent members of the ruling party.

According to the Myanmar-based Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, the military’s brutal crackdown on mass protests and rebellion against their rule resulted in the deaths of 1,447 people and the arrest of nearly 8,500 demonstrators.