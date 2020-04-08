Tourism: “There will be no full recovery until there is a vaccine”

The sector tells Puig that it is necessary to prepare for a resistance scenario during the next year with concrete measures. The head of the Consell conveys to the Government his request to extend the term for the ERTE.



Not a month, not two, not six. The tourism sector does not contemplate operating normallyuntil there is a vaccine that allows full sanitary guarantees, having fear controlled and generating consumer confidence to be able to travel. This is the idea that yesterday the main managers of Valencian tourism employers transmitted yesterday to the head of the Consell,Ximo Puig, and its Minister of Public Works, Territorial Policy and Mobility,Arcadi Spain, in a telematic meeting in which Puig highlighted the unity of the tourism industry in the face of the Covid-19 health emergency.

Despite the fact that it is very likely that tourism activity can resume in a few months, it is assumed that it will be done in a staggered manner and depending on the health situation not only regional or national, but also by country. Last year foreign tourists left more than 9.6 billion euros in the Valencian Community, the equivalent of 8% of their Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

That is why the businessmen wanted to highlight before Puig the particularities of their sector and that the international situation caused by the current state of emergency isespecially incompatible with tourist activity, a situation that requires a specific sensitivity from the administrations. The idea, then, is to prepare for a resistance scenario that can last more than a year, and that will havefierce competition from other destinations-mainly Spanish- for distributing the consumption that may exist, mainly from the internal market.

Where should one act? Well, Hosbec employers summarize it in four axes. On the one hand, in the workplace, witha specific treatment of the labor relations sector once the state of alarm passes, and in accordance with the progressive reactivation of the activity. On the other, in the financial sector, with the authorization of legal measures so that the banks make the payment terms of installments, loans or mortgages more flexible for a period of time. In third place is the sanitary part, which would include the elaboration of protocols, recommendations and systems to guarantee the sanitary conditions of the destination. Finally, there is the communication scenario:it is necessary to develop a campaignValencian Community and its destinations, in an aggressive market.

Unity in the face of the crisis

For his part, Puig stressed thattransmit to the Government some of the claims raised by employers, starting with the possibility that the ERTE may have a longer duration since their activity will not be able to start immediately after the end of the state of alarm: It will cost because we will not have clients, he indicated in statements collected byEuropa Press.

The head of the Consell also highlighted the agreement with the sector to work together for the recovery of tourism in which he considers it to bethe worst crisis suffered in its entire history.In addition, he said that he has reached an agreement with the sector that involves looking forward at a time when things are difficult and are going to be especially hard. We are going to work together to get these beaches, these cities, these wonderful spaces that the Community has to become tourist spaces again, added the president.

The autonomous secretary of Tourism,Francesc ColomerHe also assured that the defining moment of the recovery of the tourist sector will be vaccines because until then there is nothing. Fear will condition the sector, andconsumption is a state of mind that needs confidence to be able to recover normality.In addition, Colomer explained that the capacity of the Valencian Government to intervene in some of the things that businessmen have requested must be realistically faced, because we are not going to promise what we cannot fulfill.

Climent: “Half of the ERTEs have already been resolved” The Minister of Economy, Rafael Climent, said yesterday that the ERTE avalanche in the Valencian Community is temporary and that they are in a reasonable period despite the volume that they register each day. Thus, and in declarations to this newspaper, it indicated that until yesterday approximately half of the more than 52,492 requests for temporary termination of employment that have been issued in the Valencian Community, 99% of them in the service sector, had been completed. These ERTE, according to data released yesterday by the Valencian Government, affect 282,501 workers; This represents 899 more files compared to last Monday and 3,860 new affected. Specifically, from March 12 to midnight on April 6, the General Directorate of Labor has received a total of 483 files that affect 37,227 workers. In the territorial direction of Valencia, 24,712 files have been registered on 118,473 workers; in Alicante, 21,126 files of 99,191 workers, and in Castelln 6,171 files that affect 27. workers. This avalanche of files has led the Department of Sustainable Economy, Productive Sectors, Commerce and Labor to extend the term to resolve and notify the ERTE related to the measures adopted against Covid-19 from five to ten days. The decision was made after verifying that the Valencian Community Labor Authority did not have sufficient personal and material resources to guarantee compliance with administrative deadlines and has been overwhelmed by the situation.