Toyota surpasses General Motors as the top-selling automaker in the United States.

Despite a parts shortage, Toyota outsold General Motors (GM) as the top-selling automaker in the United States in 2021, with 2.33 million new vehicle sales.

According to a statement released by the Japanese automaker on Tuesday, the figure increased 10.4 percent from 2020.

Meanwhile, GM sold 2.2 million vehicles in the United States last year, a decrease of 12.9% from 2020.

