‘Trade volume between Turkey and Ukraine increased by 50% to (dollar)5 billion.’

According to Ukraine’s economy minister, Kyiv and Ankara are eager to increase bilateral trade to $10 billion.

According to Ukraine’s economy minister, trade between Turkey and Ukraine increased by 50% to (dollar)5 billion between January and September this year.

According to Yulia Svyrydenko, Turkey ranked fifth among Ukraine’s top trade partners in the first nine months of 2021, behind China, Poland, Germany, and Russia.

During the 12th Ukraine-Turkey Intergovernmental Trade Commission Meeting, she stated that the two countries are eager to increase their bilateral trade to (dollar)10 billion, and that they discussed various ways to improve cooperation in areas ranging from tourism to energy.

She added that investment cooperation between the two countries is “at a fairly low level,” but that it will “definitely pick up” in the second half of 2021.

Deal on trade

Svyrydenko said Kyiv wants a free trade agreement (FTA) with Ankara that considers the interests of all sectors of Ukraine’s economy. The two countries have held 11 rounds of formal talks on the issue since 2011.

“At the moment, our FTA negotiations are taking the form of additional consultations, in which we can agree on positions to move the process forward,” she explained.

“But there are more requests for access to the Turkish market than for protection from Turkish goods coming into Ukraine,” she added, pointing out that Ukrainian businesses have well-founded fears about opening a market with Turkey.

*Written in Ankara by Aysu Bicer.