Trader Joe’s founder, Joe Coulombe, who opened one of America’s most popular grocery stores, dies at the age of 89

Joe Coulombe, who founded Trader Joe’s, the popular grocery store known for its kitschy atmosphere and popular Two Buck Chuck private label wine, died late Friday at his home in Pasadena, California. He was 89 years old.

Coulombe’s son, also known as Joe, said in a statement that his father had died after a long illness.

Coulombe was born on June 3, 1930 and grew up on an avocado ranch in Del Mar, California, near San Diego. He served in the Air Force for one year and received a bachelor’s degree in economics, followed by an MBA from Stanford University in 1954.

Coulombe met his wife Alice Steere at a party while studying. They married in 1952 when they were both in graduate school and had three children.

First convenience, then groceries

In 1958, Coulombe went to Rexall Drugs, where he was tasked with creating a group of convenience stores similar to 7-Eleven. He worked in a grocery store without pay to better understand the business.

The new chain was called Pronto Markets, and when Rexall finally decided to close it, Coulombe bought the locations and ran the business himself.

But in 1967, 7-Eleven opened additional locations in California. Instead of taking over, Coulombe decided to start a new, completely different chain. He founded Trader Joe with a business in Pasadena, California.

Trader Joe has a unique personality

The food chain was quirky from the start. Coulombe based the store’s nautical decor on a book he had read entitled “White Shadows in the South Pacific” and on his experience visiting the Jungle Cruise in Disneyland, the company website. The employees were referred to as captains and first comrades who wore shirts with a Hawaiian theme.

The stores were unique in other ways. His mother-in-law and father-in-law had been academics who liked to enjoy fresh seafood and high-quality but affordable wines. Trader Joe’s would be aimed at those who have a similar, refined taste and also have a limited budget.

Trader Joe’s became known for a selective selection of premium foods at low prices. Coulombe tried and selected everything his stores sold, and invited employees and customers for tastings.

In 1972, Trader Joe’s also launched its own private label products, from cereals to products such as coffee, apple juice, and starters for heating and serving. Coulombe used images from 19th century advertisements for the labels and named the objects themselves.

Coulombe sold Trader Joe’s in 1979 to the German grocer Aldi Nord. Nine years later, he retired from the company.

Trader Joe’s stayed true to its roots as it grew

Since then, the chain of 19 branches in California has grown to more than 500 locations in 42 states and in Washington, DC.

Despite its expansion, Trader Joe’s has rooted itself in the same environmentally friendly, unusual trademarks that have made it one of the most popular foods in the United States.

In 2002 it introduced the Charles Shaw label to its wine selection. The award-winning wine became a popular part of popular culture, known as “Two-Buck Chuck” because it was so affordable.

