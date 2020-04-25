Trials of Mana Character Guide: How to Decide Who to Use?

Square Enix has finally released the 3D remake of Trials of Mana. The original one, which is a role-playing action game, was released in 1995 in Japan and was known as Seiken Densetsu 3 and was a hit among RPG lovers.

Before even starting Trials of Mana, players will be faced with a difficult decision to choose which character they will play as. There are six in total, and each one has unique looks, abilities, and personalities that can help later on in the game.

Fortunately, these characters are “largely tied” to RPG archetypes, according to ComicBook that could help some players who tend to gravitate towards a particular type.

Trials of Mana has revealed different trailers highlighting each of the characters you can choose from, and watching those could help you decide later on when you get the game. Nevertheless, here are the characters and their potential classes as the game progresses.

Duran starts as a warrior, meaning he’s good with a blade and has some good offense and defense if we’re to follow the stereotypical warriors in RPG games.

Square Enix describes him as “hot-headed and ready to fight,” but the whole kingdom knows he’s a great warrior, and he has nothing but love for his kingdom and is loyal and respects the Hero King.

Here’s Duran’s class progression in the 3D remake of Trials of Mana:

Class 2

Class 3

Class 4

As the Trial of Mana‘s magician, Angela has an arsenal of powerful spells to defeat enemies.

According to Square Enix, Angela is a princess from a snow-covered kingdom of magicians and didn’t have much attention from her mother, so she tends to “act out to get attention” and a prankster who loves to wear flashy clothes.

But despite all these, she has nothing but love for her mother, the Queen.

Here’s Angela’s class progression:

Class 2

Class 3

Class 4

Kevin is a grappler, so expect him to have brute strength. He’s not much of a talker as well.

Square Enix offered some background about Kevin, saying that he’s actually the heir to the throne of Ferolia. But his father trained him to be a fighting machine, affecting his social skills, especially among humans.

Here is Kevin’s class progression:

Class 2

Class 3

Class 4

Charlotte is a half-elf and half-human, so don’t let her appearance fool you–she’s much older than she actually is. She also has an outgoing and bright personality, which is “an asset and a hindrance.”

As a cleric, Charlotte is essential in battle as she is the group’s healer and support, ensuring that the battle is won.

Here is Charlotte’s class progression:

Class 2

Class 3

Class 4

Thief: Hawkeye

Hawkeye is the resident thief in Trials of Mana, and because of that, he’s charming, and a smooth-talker and has a quick wit and honed senses as well.

Because of his personality, it’s quite hard to tell when he is serious. But underneath it all, Hawkeye is a loyal and good friend. He hails from the desert fortress of Nevarl, which is the home to noble thieves.

Here’s Hawkeye’s class progression:

Class 2

Class 3

Class 4

Last on the list is Riesz, a young princess, and captain of the Amazon guard.

According to Square Enix, Riesz has a “will of iron and down-to-earth manner,” but is quite a stubborn character. Nevertheless, she’s always ready to help anyone in need.

As an Amazon, Riesz uses supportive magic and her spear to attack enemies and help her friends in combat.

Here is Riesz’s class progression:

Class 2

Class 3

Class 4

Trials of Mana is available on PlayStation 4, Steam, and Nintendo Switch.

