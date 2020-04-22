Trials of Mana Remake By Square Enix Checks All The Right Boxes And Improves The Gameplay To A Whole New Level

Square Enix proves itself once again by making a remake of The Trials of Mana, which faithfully restores a classic 90s RPG with updated looks for 2020.

Read More: This is Why Sony’s Playstation DualShock is the Best Controller Ever (And Reasons Why It’s Not)

The second high-definition remake of a 90s Square Enix RPG game is coming out this month, and it looks to be much more faithful compared to the original than Final Fantasy VII Remake.

With a refreshed look and 3D makeover, it still holds to the same satisfying RPG it has always been, which is perfect for any remake. So companies take note!

Trials of Mana originally was called Seiken Densetsu 3, which was the 1995 Super Famicon sequel to the classic RPG named Secret of Mana. Western audiences have been playing the game for two decades via unofficial translations since the game did not see any official English release way up until June of 2019.

The English translation was thanks to the Collection of Mana. And now less than a year after the original was introduced to the Western Hemisphere, the 3D high-definition remake is coming sooner rather than later.

Read More: Netflix’s Peaky Blinders Now Has Its Own Game! Coming to PC, PS4, XBox One, Nintendo Switch This Summer

The game is simple enough to understand, and new players would be able to enjoy the world right off the bat. For old players playing the remake, they will notice a lot of nods to the classic RPG with not much difference. Both old and new players would agree on one thing: this game is fantastic.

The remake dramatically improves on the less hashed out parts of the original game while leaving the best parts of it the way it should be.

The most important part of the game, the dynamic storytelling, remains unchanged. Which is by all intents and purposes is the right call from Square Enix to leave it alone. Players still select one party leader as well as two followers from a group of six playable characters. Each character has a different and well fleshed out backstory.

Kevin, a half-human character in which his beastman father goes too far in trying to bring out his inner animal. While Hawkeye, a member of the Nevari thief tribe in which their leader falls under an evil sorceress. Riesz, a princess from aa far away mountain kingdom who is looking for her kidnapped brother. And so many more characters you would want to get to know about which keeps you heavily invested in the story.

The main plot of the game, however, stays the same no matter which character you end up choosing.

The most significant difference from the original Trials of Mana and the remake is just how much better the combat is in the updated version. The Super Famicom original did the best it could with the tools they had at that time, so kudos to them. All in all, this remake is something you should give a shot even if you have never played the original. It checks out all boxes for a memorable experience.

Read More: VALORANT Invitational Day 2: Team Dev vs. Team Canyon Rounds Explained