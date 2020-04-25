Trump could ruin the postal service, but he can’t beat Amazon

President Trump believes he has found a way to punish the U.S. postal service for delivering Amazon packages: deny the bailout funds he needs to survive. But he won’t be able to achieve his ultimate goal: Amazon and its CEO Jeff Bezos, who owns the Washington Post, which Trump often criticizes and thirsts for revenge.
Trump said on April 24 that he would only approve a postal service bailout – approved by Congress – if it raised parcel delivery fees to four times the current level. “The mail is a joke,” he said, disparaging all 600,000 workers.
The postal service is not kidding. It is a unique public-private company that must adhere to congressional rules that make it impossible to do normal business like poorly performing post offices and branch into more profitable businesses. It is also required to deliver mail to any address in the country, but in most cases it cannot calculate the actual cost of delivery to remote areas. Finance is a perennial favorite, but UPS and FedEx would be just as bad if they had the same drawbacks.
The postal service says it will need $ 25 billion from Congress to cover the losses from the coronavirus pandemic, and more later to correct chronic deficits. Congress approved the agency a $ 10 billion loan from the finance department to the agency. The Trump bailout threatened to crush. The Treasury may insist on reforms in exchange for the loan, but there is no chance that the USPS will quadruple its package delivery rates to punish Amazon (AMZN).
<h2 class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “The problem is not parcel delivery“data-reactid =” 40 “>The problem is not parcel delivery
First, the postal service actually makes money from parcel delivery, its only profitable industry. It’s certainly not about losing money when packages for Amazon – or others – are delivered below cost or below market price. Trump has often said that Amazon gets a treasure deal from the USPS. It is not so. Politifact rated this Trump claim as false. Factcheck.org agrees. The agency’s biggest problem is not package delivery, but a congressional requirement to prepay pension and health care costs for retirees.
Trump could push for a large increase in postal package delivery fees. But that would harm thousands of companies and millions of consumers across the country who would end up bearing the costs. Amazon is a giant that can survive almost anything. Other companies cannot. Amazon is even developing its own delivery network of trucks, planes, and finally drones to reduce dependency on the USPS and other delivery agents. It is positioned better than anyone else to withstand a USPS rate hike and would likely end up stronger than the competition, not weaker.
Trump could try to target price increases only on Amazon. There would be litigation and Trump would lose. The government cannot unilaterally punish a single company for a trade that would otherwise be determined by competition and market prices. Trump could also try to prevent the bailout and make the USPS fail. But that’s a political loser. Some people rely on post offices and mail, such as prescription drugs and government checks. They tend to be lower-income people, and the media would go wild if Trump did harm to Bezos out of defiance.
Trump will also face opposition in Congress if he hurts the postal service – and not just Democrats. Conservatives love to beat up the inefficient, outdated postal service, but they almost never let the agency shut down little-used post offices in rural areas, many of which are represented by Republicans. And the Republicans would never allow the government to completely exempt the postal service and operate like a normal business, as the cost of delivery to rural addresses would suddenly skyrocket.
There is a big argument about how much money Congress should provide to support email voting efforts in the November elections, as many states are likely to emphasize this beyond personal voting to keep coronavirus infection rates at bay to lower. Democrats advocate generous funding, but Trump is opposed to an expansion of the vote via email because he believes it will cost Republicans the vote – although there is no evidence to support it. However, this is independent of the provision of a rescue package to keep the postal service functioning.
So here’s what’s going to happen. Congress has no choice but to save the USPS, however much it costs. The Treasury will grant the loan and there will be more help later. There could be modest reforms as part of this deal, so Trump has something he can claim as a win. However, these are not Trump’s increases in package delivery fees. For its part, Amazon will continue to wean itself from mail delivery that will one day leave the USPS without one of its best customers. And Trump will never hit Bezos, who is probably grinning somewhere.
