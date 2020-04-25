Trump could ruin the postal service, but he can’t beat Amazon

President Trump believes he has found a way to punish the U.S. postal service for delivering Amazon packages: deny the bailout funds he needs to survive. But he won’t be able to achieve his ultimate goal: Amazon and its CEO Jeff Bezos, who owns the Washington Post, which Trump often criticizes and thirsts for revenge.

Trump said on April 24 that he would only approve a postal service bailout – approved by Congress – if it raised parcel delivery fees to four times the current level. “The mail is a joke,” he said, disparaging all 600,000 workers.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – APRIL 15: A general view of the U.S. Postal Service says it is going bankrupt due to a pandemic. Trump flatly rejects emergency aid during the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) on April 15, 2020 in Pompano Beach. Florida. Credit: mpi04 / MediaPunch / IPX More

The postal service is not kidding. It is a unique public-private company that must adhere to congressional rules that make it impossible to do normal business like poorly performing post offices and branch into more profitable businesses. It is also required to deliver mail to any address in the country, but in most cases it cannot calculate the actual cost of delivery to remote areas. Finance is a perennial favorite, but UPS and FedEx would be just as bad if they had the same drawbacks.

The postal service says it will need $ 25 billion from Congress to cover the losses from the coronavirus pandemic, and more later to correct chronic deficits. Congress approved the agency a $ 10 billion loan from the finance department to the agency. The Trump bailout threatened to crush. The Treasury may insist on reforms in exchange for the loan, but there is no chance that the USPS will quadruple its package delivery rates to punish Amazon (AMZN).

The problem is not parcel delivery

First, the postal service actually makes money from parcel delivery, its only profitable industry. It’s certainly not about losing money when packages for Amazon – or others – are delivered below cost or below market price. Trump has often said that Amazon gets a treasure deal from the USPS. It is not so. Politifact rated this Trump claim as false. Factcheck.org agrees. The agency’s biggest problem is not package delivery, but a congressional requirement to prepay pension and health care costs for retirees.

Trump could push for a large increase in postal package delivery fees. But that would harm thousands of companies and millions of consumers across the country who would end up bearing the costs. Amazon is a giant that can survive almost anything. Other companies cannot. Amazon is even developing its own delivery network of trucks, planes, and finally drones to reduce dependency on the USPS and other delivery agents. It is positioned better than anyone else to withstand a USPS rate hike and would likely end up stronger than the competition, not weaker.



A postman, wearing a mask and gloves to protect himself and others from COVID-19, known as coronavirus, loads a mail cart with packages at a United States Postal Service post office in Washington, DC, on April 16, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images) More

Trump could try to target price increases only on Amazon. There would be litigation and Trump would lose. The government cannot unilaterally punish a single company for a trade that would otherwise be determined by competition and market prices. Trump could also try to prevent the bailout and make the USPS fail. But that’s a political loser. Some people rely on post offices and mail, such as prescription drugs and government checks. They tend to be lower-income people, and the media would go wild if Trump did harm to Bezos out of defiance.

