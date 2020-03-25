Trump says “severe recession” could kill more people than coronavirus

“You have to go back to work, much sooner than people think.” While the number of Covid-2019 cases and deaths is increasing at a worrying rate in the United States, Donald Trump announced on Tuesday his impatience to see the restrictions decided on American soil lifted.

In the United States, general confinement has not been decided – around 40% of the American population is confined to their home or on the verge of it – but the sometimes draconian measures taken State by State make the American President fear serious economic consequences. A perspective that worries him much more than the current Covid-2019 pandemic.

On Fox News, while conceding that the restrictions would last a little longer than the initial fifteen days, he therefore promised to “reopen” the country “quickly”. “I would love to reopen by Easter”, which falls this year on April 12, he then said several times, assuring, despite the reservations of many scientists and local officials, that this deadline was realistic provided that people go back to work “practicing social distancing”.

Trump again compares Covid-2019 to flu

His optimism is however far from shared in the United States. The Pentagon thus banked on “several months” of crisis, with a return to normal around June-July only in North America. As for the World Health Organization (WHO), she warned that the United States could soon overtake Europe and become the new global epicenter of the pandemic.

“We are seeing a very strong acceleration in the number of cases in the United States,” said a spokesperson for the organization. The country counted Tuesday early in the afternoon 600 dead and more than 50 000 officially declared cases of Covid-19, according to the count of the Johns Hopkins university, which refers. This now makes it the third state in number of cases recorded, behind China and Italy, with an American epicenter in New York, where the majority of deaths are recorded.

After saying he was “at war” last week against this “invisible enemy”, Donald Trump returned to his initial words when he was accused by many experts of minimizing the threat. He therefore began to compare the current pandemic to the seasonal flu. “We lose thousands and thousands of people every year from the flu, and we don’t stop the country,” he said in his long interview on Fox News, reiterating his fear. to see “the remedy be worse than the evil”.

