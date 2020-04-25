 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Trump signs fourth coronavirus relief bill into law, pushes back against USPS aid

By Denis Bedoya on April 25, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed a nearly $500 billon coronavirus relief bill into law to expand loans for small businesses reeling from the outbreak, as his Treasury secretary promised surveillance to stop bigger companies from accessing the funds.

Trump, speaking at a White House event to sign the measure, also pushed back against any assistance for the U.S. Postal Service unless it raised prices for its package shipping service, which is used by Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and other companies.

