Trump’s immigration freeze amid the corona virus “will harm the US economy”

President Trump signed an executive order to temporarily stop immigration in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“This would ensure that unemployed Americans from different backgrounds come first in opening our economy,” Trump said Wednesday after the contract was signed.
The 60-day order is valid for immigrants outside the United States at the time of the order and does not have a valid visa or travel document. At the end of the two-month period, the president said he would rethink whether the ban should be extended or not.
"Given the attack of the invisible enemy and the need to protect the jobs of our BIG American citizens, I will sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration to the United States!" Trump tweeted on Monday.
Michael Clemens, an economist at the Center for Global Development and the Institute of Labor Economics, said there is no economic evidence to support Trump’s action.
“This irresponsible act will not slow down the spread of the virus at all,” Clemens told Yahoo Finance. “The United States is by far the global epicenter of the disease. The problem is in here, not out there. And it will harm the US economy and make the economic crisis longer and deeper than it would have been. “
"Deterioration of long-term damage" for the economy
The United States accounts for nearly 40% of all coronavirus cases worldwide. As of April 22, there were over 825,000 cases and over 45,000 deaths from COVID-19.
With the growing number of cases, governors across the country began issuing instructions to stay at home to curb the spread of the virus. However, this led to a massive shock for the US economy as companies were closed and unemployment claims rose as a result.
According to Clemens, Trump’s move will “worsen the long-term damage to the economy”.
“This is what leading economic research found out,” he quoted a research paper by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER). “Back in the Great Depression, the United States banned and deported most of Mexico’s immigrants. This act has worsened local unemployment in the economic crisis. This is because immigrants are the backbone of many industries where Americans are massively employed. Some Americans took on jobs that were opened by the obstacles of the past. But more Americans lost their jobs when immigrant-dependent companies collapsed. ”
In 2018, workers born abroad accounted for approximately 14% of the American workforce.
Even with exceptions for seasonal agricultural and health workers at the forefront, Clemens said, “It doesn’t even begin to capture the way in which the struggle for public health and the economy depends on immigrants.”
He continued: “Immigrants clean the hospitals without which an intensive care unit cannot function. Immigrants make meat and ship it to grocery stores without the Americans who stay at home unable to make sandwiches. Immigrants are more than a third of U.S. bakers. They are 31% of the caretakers and 20% of the delivery staff in grocery stores. They are 29% of all food processing workers. If you isolate yourself at home now, you’re almost certain to have eaten food processed by an immigrant this morning. ”
“The current president believes the Americans are gullible enough”
Clemens argued that a number of industries that are already facing uncertainties due to the corona virus could be harmed even more by the immigration freeze. These include food processing, storage, shipping, elderly care, childcare, grocery stores and information and communication technology.
“Immigrants are the backbone of these industries,” he said. “Millions of Native American jobs depend on these industries having the people they need to recover. The president ensures that this is not the case. ”
Clemens accused Trump of “doing a very old trick” against Americans with racial and historical roots.
“In the midst of the longest economic crisis in the history of the United States, the federal government banned Chinese immigration in 1882,” he said. “It has been argued that this is necessary to save Americans in a crisis. With insignificant exceptions, the ban continued for 83 years – generations after the end of the crisis. It has certainly helped spark ethnic hatred in the country and give the impression that politicians are doing something about the economic crisis. “
He continued: “But it missed its stated purpose and harmed America in innumerable economic and non-economic ways. The current president believes that the Americans are gullible enough to trust that this ban will help them. ”
A faulty premise
Trump said part of the reason immigration was suspended was to protect the jobs of American citizens. But Stuart Anderson, the executive director of the National Foundation for American Policy, described this premise as “flawed.”
“It is simply wrong to assume that adding new workers will result in other people losing their jobs,” Anderson told Yahoo Finance. “Otherwise, it would be bad news for other workers if students graduate and enter the world of work.”
A 2019 Penn Wharton Budget Model paper highlighted how increasing legal immigration can have a significant positive impact on GDP. Over the next 35 years, 1.6 million more legal immigrants would estimate average annual GDP growth at 2%. This is because more consumers, more demand, and more taxes are paid.
Exequiel Hernandez, professor and economist at Penn Wharton, said it is important to note that immigrants are more than just work.
“When an immigrant comes, regardless of whether they are low-skilled or highly qualified, they naturally look for jobs,” Hernandez told Yahoo Finance. “But they also act as consumers, taxpayers, transmitters of new ideas, etc. Therefore, it makes little sense to consider immigrants as zero-sum competitors in a job market. Yes, they compete for jobs, but they also make the market bigger and more differentiated. This creates opportunities for locals and immigrants. “
A study based on US census data showed that technology companies owned by immigrants are more innovative than US-born entrepreneurs. Examples include Google (togetL), which was co-founded by the former resident of the Soviet Union, Sergey Brin, and Tesla (TSLA), which is founded and operated by South African CEO Elon Musk.
“The technology sector is the only thing that currently keeps large parts of the country operational,” said Clemens. “This is perhaps most evident in the Zoom company founded by immigrants, whose video communications service is the only thing that currently keeps our universities running.”
Zoom was founded by Eric Yuan, who immigrated from China to start his business. It had taken him nine attempts to get his visa, which finally allowed him to enter the United States in 1997.
Consequences across the board
Although Trump has hinted that this immigration ban is temporary, the economic damage may remain.
“These” temporary “restrictions can have significant long-term ramifications because of the message they send to potential immigrants,” he said. “They say the US doesn’t want them and the most talented migrants will use their skills elsewhere.”
The U.S. saw the largest slowdown in foreign-born growth in 2018, due in part to the Trump administration’s tough stance on immigration. A Capital Economics statement said that the longer-term effects of stopping migration could dampen US growth across the board.
“A successful attempt to stop net immigration in the next decade could result in the working age population in the United States shrinking by 5% by 2030 and turning out to be 0.5% less than the trend economy growth each year” , it says in the message. “In this scenario, a sustainable return to 2% economic growth would look ambitious.”
Adriana is an Associate Editor at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @adrianambells.
