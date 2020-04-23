Trump’s immigration freeze amid the corona virus “will harm the US economy”

President Trump signed an executive order to temporarily stop immigration in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This would ensure that unemployed Americans from different backgrounds come first in opening our economy,” Trump said Wednesday after the contract was signed.

The 60-day order is valid for immigrants outside the United States at the time of the order and does not have a valid visa or travel document. At the end of the two-month period, the president said he would rethink whether the ban should be extended or not.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “” Given the attack of the invisible enemy In addition to the need for To protect the jobs of our GREAT American citizens, I’ll sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration to the United States! “Trump tweeted on Monday. “data-reactid =” 19 “>” Given the attack of the invisible enemy and the need to protect the jobs of our BIG American citizens, I will sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration to the United States! “Trump tweeted on Monday.

United States President Donald Trump gestures during a coronavirus task force press conference on April 19, 2020 at the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP via Getty Images) More

Michael Clemens, an economist at the Center for Global Development and the Institute of Labor Economics, said there is no economic evidence to support Trump’s action.

“This irresponsible act will not slow down the spread of the virus at all,” Clemens told Yahoo Finance. “The United States is by far the global epicenter of the disease. The problem is in here, not out there. And it will harm the US economy and make the economic crisis longer and deeper than it would have been. “

<h2 class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = ““Deterioration of long-term damage” for the economy“data-reactid =” 42 “>“Deterioration of long-term damage” for the economy

The United States accounts for nearly 40% of all coronavirus cases worldwide. As of April 22, there were over 825,000 cases and over 45,000 deaths from COVID-19.



Coronavirus cases are still increasing. (David Foster / Yahoo Finance) More

With the growing number of cases, governors across the country began issuing instructions to stay at home to curb the spread of the virus. However, this led to a massive shock for the US economy as companies were closed and unemployment claims rose as a result.

According to Clemens, Trump’s move will “worsen the long-term damage to the economy”.

“This is what leading economic research found out,” he quoted a research paper by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER). “Back in the Great Depression, the United States banned and deported most of Mexico’s immigrants. This act has worsened local unemployment in the economic crisis. This is because immigrants are the backbone of many industries where Americans are massively employed. Some Americans took on jobs that were opened by the obstacles of the past. But more Americans lost their jobs when immigrant-dependent companies collapsed. ”

In 2018, workers born abroad accounted for approximately 14% of the American workforce.

Even with exceptions for seasonal agricultural and health workers at the forefront, Clemens said, “It doesn’t even begin to capture the way in which the struggle for public health and the economy depends on immigrants.”

He continued: “Immigrants clean the hospitals without which an intensive care unit cannot function. Immigrants make meat and ship it to grocery stores without the Americans who stay at home unable to make sandwiches. Immigrants are more than a third of U.S. bakers. They are 31% of the caretakers and 20% of the delivery staff in grocery stores. They are 29% of all food processing workers. If you isolate yourself at home now, you’re almost certain to have eaten food processed by an immigrant this morning. ”

The story goes on