Trump’s move from WHO may return as a boomerang

The United States paid more than $ 400 million a year to the World Health Organization (WHO). Until now, if it’s up to President Donald Trump. He blames the WHO for making major mistakes in recent months. What are the consequences of this step?

“I think the blow to the WHO is less than Trump would like. Such an international organization has already been promised its funds, and those programs have been running for a number of years,” says Remco van de Pas. He is affiliated with the Institute of Tropical Medicine in Antwerp, the think tank Clingendael and teaches Global Health at the University of Maastricht.

“The WHO is not immediately in need of money. They can simply continue to do their work,” said the researcher who has been involved with the organization for 10 years. “What is a problem is that it casts doubt on their legitimacy. The WHO is being dragged into a political conflict that they don’t need.”

Disapproval

Not only the WHO itself condemns Trump’s move. Internationally, the decision is met with surprise and disapproval. EU foreign chief Josep Borrell wrote on Twitter that the organization is needed now more than ever. He sees no reason for Trump’s decision. China says the US simply has to meet its commitments and Russia has called the move “very alarming”.

Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Sigrid Kaag thinks that this is not the time to close the money tap. “We need all our energy now to overcome this crisis. International cooperation is vital.”

According to Kaag, there may be criticism against the WHO, but this is not the right time to make such a decision: