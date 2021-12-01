TSB bank branch closures: A total of 70 branches will close in the UK next year.

Bank closures at TSB: Here’s the full list of 70 branches that will close in the UK next year.

Customers are continuing to migrate to online banking, so TSB will close 70 of its branches next year.

The closures represent nearly a quarter of the company’s branches, and they follow the 164 announced in 2020.

After the closures, TSB will have 220 branches, making it the country’s seventh-largest bank.

When it reopened as its own brand in 2013, after previously being a part of Lloyds, it had more than 600 locations.

Sabadell, a Spanish conglomerate, currently owns it.

TSB said that during the Covid-19 pandemic, use of its physical banks dropped dramatically, and it saw “no prospect of branch transactions returning to pre-Covid levels.”

“The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift away from branch services, with customers shopping and doing more online,” the bank continued.

“Digital transactions now account for over 90% of customer transactions, and video banking accounts for over 90% of mortgage appointments.”

The closures will affect 150 employees, according to TSB, but they will all be offered alternative positions.

It also announced that 140 of its existing banks would be upgraded, as well as pop-up services in areas where no branches are available.

TSB had planned to reduce its high-street operations in favor of digital services even before the pandemic.

“Closing branches is an incredibly difficult decision to make,” said Robin Bulloch, TSB’s chief customer officer. “However, we must respond to changes in the way people bank and provide the right mix of services for all of our customers now and in the future.”

“TSB axing a quarter of its branches in 2022, on top of the numbers already closed, is a bitter blow for many communities,” said Unite general secretary Sharon Graham.

“The drastic reductions in the number of branches across the entire banking sector continue to worry Unite, and we call on the government and banking regulators to intervene immediately to ensure that cash remains readily available in all communities.”

