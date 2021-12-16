Tuesday’s Asian stock market closes in the green.

The Asia Dow, which includes the region’s blue-chip companies, is up 2.12%.

ANKARA (Ankara)

As fears about the omicron coronavirus variant faded, Asian stock markets closed higher on Tuesday.

The Asia Dow, which includes the region’s blue-chip companies, rose 78.66 points, or 2.12%, to close at around 3,786 points.

The Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo rose 528.23 points, or 1.89 percent, to 28,455.

The Hang Seng, the Hong Kong stock exchange’s benchmark index for blue-chip stocks, rose 634.28 points, or 2.72 percent, to 23,983.

The Shanghai stock exchange rose 5.78 points, or 0.16 percent, to 3.595, while the Sensex index in India rose 886.51 points, or 1.56 percent, to 57,633 points.

According to the General Administration of Customs on Tuesday, China’s exports increased by 22% on an annual basis in November, exceeding market expectations.

Imports were also higher than expected, increasing by 31.7 percent over the same period.

The Singapore index rose to 3,134, up 18.34 points, or 0.59 percent.