Tuesday’s Asian stock markets ended with mixed results.

Investors are concerned about an increase in coronavirus cases in several countries.

Stock markets in Asia ended Tuesday with mixed results, owing to growing concerns about the coronavirus omicron variant.

The rising cases of the coronavirus in several countries, as well as its impact on the global economic recovery, continue to worry investors.

The hawkish stance of the US Federal Reserve, as well as expectations that it will raise interest rates in March, continue to be priced into stock markets.

The Asia Dow, which includes the region’s blue-chip companies, fell 13.38 points, or 0.35 percent, to 3,804 points.

The Hang Seng, the Hong Kong stock exchange’s benchmark for blue-chip stocks, fell 7.48 points, or 0.03 percent, to 23,739.

Shanghai’s stock exchange fell 26.08 points, or 0.73 percent, to 3,576 points.

Meanwhile, according to China’s Foreign Ministry, foreign organizations held 4 trillion yuan ((dollar)629 billion) in China’s interbank bonds at the end of 2021, indicating growing confidence in the country’s economy, which is expected to grow 8% this year.

The Nikkei 225 stock exchange in Tokyo closed at 28,222, down 256.08 points, or 0.90 percent.

The Indian Sensex rose 206.97 points, or 0.34 percent, to 60,602 points, while the Singapore index rose 19.32 points, or 0.60 percent, to 3,246.