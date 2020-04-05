Tumbling global economy hit by dangerous inflation shock

(Bloomberg) – The declining global economy is suffering from a colossal disinflation shock that could push it briefly into a dangerous deflationary area for the first time in decades.
With many economies almost closed to contain the corona virus, prices are falling for everything from oil and copper to hotel rooms and restaurants.
“A strong tide of inflation is now rising,” said Joseph Lupton, global economist at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
This is worrying because it could prolong what may be the deepest recession since the Great Depression. The declining pricing power makes it difficult for companies that were in debt in good times to meet their obligations. This could lead them to make additional wage cuts and investments, or even to default on their debts and go bankrupt.
While weak or falling prices may seem unalloyed to consumers, widespread deflationary price erosion can be detrimental to the economy as a whole. Households are hesitant to buy in anticipation of lower prices, and companies are postponing investments because they see limited profit opportunities.
Even after the coronavirus crisis wears off, the scars of closure – increased unemployment, shattered consumer and business confidence, and staggered return to work – could keep price pressure at bay and cause central banks to keep interest rates at a low level for a lengthy time.
“They will be zero for at least the next two years,” Ethan Harris, head of global economic research at Bank of America Corp., told the Federal Reserve.
Money Largess
However, further down there is a possibility that the total money supply – combined with a massive increase in government debt to pay for measures to combat the virus – could lead to an increase in price pressure.
“The reaction may have an inflationary consequence in the longer term,” former New York Federal Reserve Bank President Bill Dudley told a webinar hosted by Princeton University on April 2. “But in the near future it’s definitely on the disinflationary / deflationary side.”
Lupton and his colleagues at JPMorgan predict that their global consumer price index will temporarily fall below the previous year’s level sometime in mid-2020, for the first time in many decades.
Much of this is due to falling oil prices. Even after recovering last week from reports of possible production cuts, they have still dropped 55% since January 1st.
But other prices are also falling, including for services. You have long resisted the downward trend to which prices for internationally traded goods have been exposed, but now the companies in the service sector are being hit by the standstills. According to Lupton, global core inflation drops below 1% without food and energy costs and there is a risk that it will stay there.
Disinflationary force
“The overwhelming disinflationary force is pretty big,” Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton in Chicago, told Bloomberg Radio on April 3.
While the industrialized countries – with the exception of Japan – avoided deflation after the 2008/09 financial crisis, they entered it with inflation already at a low level.
Perhaps the largest source of deflation in the world at the moment is China, where producer prices fell 0.4% yoy in February after rising 0.1% in January. This has a negative impact on the price of goods shipped overseas from the world’s largest trading nation.
But China is not the only country in pain.
Chain restaurants across Japan have introduced takeaway discount plans, including Yoshinoya Co., which serves beef dishes on rice and runs a 15% discount campaign.
Read more: Deflation is a real risk for Japan, says the former head of the BOJ
The UK retail consortium reported on April 1 that store prices fell 0.8% in March, the largest decrease since May 2018 after a 0.6% decline in February.
In the U.S., domestic airfares fell 14% on March 4-7, according to the Hopper.com booking site. The average turnover per hotel room in the week from March 22 to 28 fell by 80% compared to the previous year, reported the hotel data company STR.
“In terms of our business, COVID-19 cannot be compared to anything we have ever seen before,” said Arne Sorenson, Chief Executive Officer of Marriott International Inc., in the March 19 video. “It says something for a company that is 92 years old, which is evidence of the global economic crisis, the Second World War and many other economic and global crises.”
Investors appear to be looking for a long period of very low inflation, according to inflation-traded securities, though some analysts suggest that a dash of cash could skew readings.
Even before the crisis, monetary policy makers feared that inflation would be too low for the benefit of their economies. Now they have more to worry about.
“Deflation cannot be ruled out, but I reject an estimate,” said Robert Holzman, member of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank. “If deflation is due to a slump in the real economy, it will be difficult to solve it using monetary policy instruments alone.”
Some economists believe that inflation, not deflation, is the problem.
“What will happen if the block is lifted and a recovery takes place after a phase of massive fiscal and monetary expansion?” The emeritus professor of the London School of Economics, Charles Goodhart, and the founder of Talking Heads Macroeconomics, Manoj Pradhan, wrote for VOX on March 27. “The answer, like after the wars, will be a rise in inflation, probably more than 5% and even 10% in the US in 2021.
Former White House chief economist Jason Furman said faster inflation should be welcomed without worrying.
“I don’t think we should be afraid of inflation,” Furman, who is now a professor at Harvard University, told Bloomberg Radio on April 2. “If we get inflation, that would be good.” That would be a good sign that we have sufficient demand. “
