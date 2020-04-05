Tumbling global economy hit by dangerous inflation shock

(Bloomberg) – The declining global economy is suffering from a colossal disinflation shock that could push it briefly into a dangerous deflationary area for the first time in decades.

With many economies almost closed to contain the corona virus, prices are falling for everything from oil and copper to hotel rooms and restaurants.

“A strong tide of inflation is now rising,” said Joseph Lupton, global economist at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

This is worrying because it could prolong what may be the deepest recession since the Great Depression. The declining pricing power makes it difficult for companies that were in debt in good times to meet their obligations. This could lead them to make additional wage cuts and investments, or even to default on their debts and go bankrupt.

While weak or falling prices may seem unalloyed to consumers, widespread deflationary price erosion can be detrimental to the economy as a whole. Households are hesitant to buy in anticipation of lower prices, and companies are postponing investments because they see limited profit opportunities.

Even after the coronavirus crisis wears off, the scars of closure – increased unemployment, shattered consumer and business confidence, and staggered return to work – could keep price pressure at bay and cause central banks to keep interest rates at a low level for a lengthy time.

“They will be zero for at least the next two years,” Ethan Harris, head of global economic research at Bank of America Corp., told the Federal Reserve.

Money Largess

However, further down there is a possibility that the total money supply – combined with a massive increase in government debt to pay for measures to combat the virus – could lead to an increase in price pressure.

“The reaction may have an inflationary consequence in the longer term,” former New York Federal Reserve Bank President Bill Dudley told a webinar hosted by Princeton University on April 2. “But in the near future it’s definitely on the disinflationary / deflationary side.”

Lupton and his colleagues at JPMorgan predict that their global consumer price index will temporarily fall below the previous year’s level sometime in mid-2020, for the first time in many decades.

Much of this is due to falling oil prices. Even after recovering last week from reports of possible production cuts, they have still dropped 55% since January 1st.

But other prices are also falling, including for services. You have long resisted the downward trend to which prices for internationally traded goods have been exposed, but now the companies in the service sector are being hit by the standstills. According to Lupton, global core inflation drops below 1% without food and energy costs and there is a risk that it will stay there.

Disinflationary force

“The overwhelming disinflationary force is pretty big,” Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton in Chicago, told Bloomberg Radio on April 3.

While the industrialized countries – with the exception of Japan – avoided deflation after the 2008/09 financial crisis, they entered it with inflation already at a low level.

Perhaps the largest source of deflation in the world at the moment is China, where producer prices fell 0.4% yoy in February after rising 0.1% in January. This has a negative impact on the price of goods shipped overseas from the world’s largest trading nation.

But China is not the only country in pain.

Chain restaurants across Japan have introduced takeaway discount plans, including Yoshinoya Co., which serves beef dishes on rice and runs a 15% discount campaign.

The UK retail consortium reported on April 1 that store prices fell 0.8% in March, the largest decrease since May 2018 after a 0.6% decline in February.

In the U.S., domestic airfares fell 14% on March 4-7, according to the Hopper.com booking site. The average turnover per hotel room in the week from March 22 to 28 fell by 80% compared to the previous year, reported the hotel data company STR.

